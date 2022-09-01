EXCLUSIVE: Jets' Jacob Martin reveals the biggest positive he's seen in his game under HC Robert Saleh

The New York Jets were looking for a new head coach once the 2020 season concluded. They parted ways with former head coach Adam Gase shortly after the end of the campaign. On January 14, 2021, they got their next head coach, signing former 49ers defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh to a five-year contract.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, defensive end Jacob Martin talked about what it means to have a defensive-minded head coach like Saleh.

Here's what he said:

"I think everything, from practice tempo, different situations, and practice. Ultimately just learning from the defensive-minded coach, learning the things that he learned throughout the years in the NFL and his coaching career. His ability to recall things that he sees in the sidelines or during the game."

Martin added:

"Ultimately just having that extra coach besides your defensive coordinator and besides your position coach. Which is to have that extra set of eyes that can see the game through a defensive lens."

Jacob Martin signed with New York this offseason and is excited to play for Saleh. Martin registered four sacks last season with the Houston Texans and recorded a career-high 38 pressures. He currently serves as the backup to John Franklin-Myers on a young and talented defensive line.

Robert Saleh's NFL past and New York Jets future

Atlanta Falcons v New York Jets

Saleh worked with the Texans from 2005 and 2010. He was the Seattle Seahawks' defensive quality control coach from 2011 to 2013. He worked as the Jacksonville Jaguars' linebackers coach between 2014 and 2017.

Before moving to New York, Saleh was the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator between 2017 and 2020. In 2019, the 49ers defense ranked sixth in the league in forced turnovers (27) and second in total defense (281.8 yards per game). They were first in passing defense (169.2 yards per game) and fourth in sacks (48).

In Robert Saleh's first season with the Jets, they finished in last place in the AFC East. They registered a disappointing 4-13 record, missing the playoffs for the 11th-straight year.

Saleh has all the defensive experience a coach can have and is ready to have a big second year as head coach. The Jets had a very productive offseason and analysts gave them a big thumbs-up for their draft. Quarterback Zach Wilson is entering his sophomore campaign and has been touted by many for a breakout season.

New York competes in a very tough division in the AFC East. This includes the early Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills, the perennially tough New England Patriots and potentially explosive Miami Dolphins. Since signing Tyreek Hill, Miami may now have the quickest and most dynamic receiver set in the NFL.

The Jets will look to their youngsters in the upcoming campaign. Sometimes the confidence of youth can resurrect a franchise, which is what Jets fans will be hoping for. New York enters the upcoming campaign with some real optimism, and it will be great to see them play.

They kick off their season at home against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are expected to be a powerhouse in the AFC this campaign. In what will be something of a litmus test, New York will look to silence their doubters.

