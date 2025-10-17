Jets' Jermaine Johnson makes his feelings known on Aaron Rodgers vs Joe Flacco during 'Icy Hot Bowl'

Last night, long-time NFL quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers played out a thrilling game as the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. This game was billed as the &quot;Icy Hot Bowl&quot; and featured both quarterbacks over the age of 40.This game was something that New York Jets player Jermaine Johnson spoke about on social media before the game was played on Thursday night.&quot;Ngl as a football fan, still being able to witness Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco go head to head is a luxury.&quot;Johnson has been with the Jets ever since he was drafted by the team in 2022, and he had the honor to play with both Flacco and Rodgers.Both quarterbacks have recently spent time in East Rutherford to little success and moved on to other teams where a small improvement in performance was seen.Games like the one we saw last night are a rare sight. While they are some quarterbacks who have had long and plentiful careers that have gone into their 40's, the majority of QBs are retired by this age.To have two ageing Super Bowl winning quarterbacks face off in primetime was a unique experience, and something that Johnson (and many fans) believe is a luxury.Did the Browns make a mistake in trading Joe Flacco?In the battle of the two ageing quarterbacks, it was Joe Flacco who was able to claim victory, as the Cincinnati Bengals scored a game winning field goal.However, Flacco's appearance in this game was only due to him being traded to the Bengals from the Cleveland Browns a few weeks ago.After a poor start with the Browns, Flacco was benched in favor of Dillon Gabriel and was later traded. But, now this traded may be coming back to bite the Browns, Steelers' coach Mike Tomlin saying the following this week about the trade:&quot;To be honest, it was shocking to me. Andrew Berry must be a lot smarter than me or us, because it doesn't make sense to me to trade a quarterback that you think enough of to make your opening-day starter to a division opponent that's hurting in that area. But that's just my personal feelings.&quot;To Tomlin, the offloading of Flacco to a divisional rival does not make sense, especially considering that the quarterback is performing much stronger than what he did to start the season.