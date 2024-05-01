Jets LB CJ Mosley opens up after taking major pay cut: "I don’t care about the money"

The New York Jets struck gold when they signed CJ Mosley during free agency a few years ago. The investment didn't seem to pay off at first, with the linebacker having an injury-ridden season in 2019 and opting out from the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, he has since established himself as one of the best off-ball linebackers in the league, improving a lot New York's defense in a moment when they were struggling to produce as expected. Still, the amount of money he got left in his deal made him a cut candidate. However, he accepted a pay cut to stay with the team.

When asked during a press conference about why he took the pay cut during the offseason, Mosley wanted to make sure what his priorities are: he cares about winning and getting into the field, and not about the money anymore:

Can the Jets step up their level and compete in 2024?

They surely need to, and the obvious expectation is that the offense will be better with Aaron Rodgers back in the fold. The quarterback tore his Achilles just four snaps into the 2023 season, never returned, and the Jets learned for the third straight year that you can't win with Zach Wilson starting as the quarterback.

The plan for 2024 is all focused on Aaron Rodgers' staying healthy and returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. As a result, they surprised everyone in the draft when they traded down a pick and went after left tackle Olu Fashanu in the draft, passing on superstar tight end Brock Bowers.

This was actually a great pick for the Jets. They don't know whether Aaron Rodgers will play after 2024, but most importantly, they know that Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses are one snap away from missing time. The two veterans are good players, but they struggled badly with injuries in recent years.

If one of them gets injured, Fashanu can come out and play to help Rodgers get protected. He knows better than anyone about how important it is to get protected after what happened last season.