Jets LB Jermaine Johnson gets engaged to longtime GF Hannah Brooke (In Pics)

Jermaine Johnson has officially begun a new chapter in his relationship with his girlfriend, Hannah Brooke. On Tuesday, Brooke announced her engagement to the Philadelphia Eagles linebacker on Instagram.

Brooke shared a joint Instagram post with Johnson, featuring pictures from the engagement. In the first slide, Johnson knelt down to propose to Brooke.

It was followed by a photo of the couple walking next to each other while holding hands. Other slides included different moments from Brooke and Johnson engagement. The last slide featured a close-up shot of Brooke's diamond-engraved ring.

"Mr. & Mrs. Johnson loading," Brooke wrote.

While it 's unclear when Johnson and Brooke started dating, the couple went public with their relationship in 2023. Brooke kissed Johnson on the sidelines during the Jets' preseason game against the Giants. The influencer shared a picture of that moment on her Instagram story and hard launched their romance.

“Told him if he got a sack he gets a kiss. #hardlaunch," Brooke wrote.

Hannah Brooke expressed her support for Jermaine Johnson following LB’s ACL injury last season

Jermaine Johnson ended his 2024 NFL season in September when he injured his ACL during the New York Jets' game against the Titans. The linebacker's injury was an emotional moment for Hannah Brooke, who penned a heartwarming message for all his fans. She shared an Instagram post from Johnson's account on her story, including a short note.

"Coming back stronger," Brooke wrote. "Thank you to everyone for your prayers and wishing Jermaine a speedy recovery."

Brooke also praised Johnson in the comments section, calling him a "hulk."

“You are the hulk and nothing will stop you," Brooke wrote. "You’re coming out of this stronger than ever, and I can’t wait to see it!!"

Johnson continues to work his way back to the field, nine months after his ACL injury. The linebacker has attended training sessions and the team's mandatory minicamps, and looks forward to playing next season.

