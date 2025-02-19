Jets to leapfrog Raiders and draft Shedeur Sanders as Aaron Rodgers' successor, predicts ESPN analyst

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. shared an interesting scenario for the 2025 NFL Draft. Speaking on "First Draft" last week, Kiper offered a situation in which the Jets leapfrog the Raiders via a trade to snag Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Ad

Kiper highlighted that the Jets are in a conference with many great quarterbacks and the organization needs to grab one for themselves. Sanders would solve a major need for the New York team moving forward as they try to compete in the AFC East. Kiper suggested a draft day trade with the Jaguars to make the move possible.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You are in a division with Josh [Allen], Drake Maye, & Tua [Tagovailoa] in an AFC loaded with great quarterbacks. You are 4th [in the AFC East], again that’s the problem, you are 4th by miles. You don’t have a quarterback! Miles, miles, & miles - you’re across the other side of the country. You are so far away from what the reality is at quarterback that you need to be - so you gotta get a quarterback."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Jets opted to move on from Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and are preparing to go their separate ways. Rodgers' tenure in New York didn't work out exactly as they'd hoped. After trading for Rodgers from Green Bay in 2023, the quarterback was injured on his fourth offensive snap that season, suffering a ruptured Achilles that forced him to miss the entire season.

Rodgers returned for the 2024 season, but statistically had the worst season of his career as a starter. Rodgers passed for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. With weapons such as Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson, and Breece Hall on his side, the Jets didn't get enough from Rodgers to justify keeping him around another year.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders could be the Jets' saving grace

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders is arguably the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft class. In his senior campaign with Colorado, Sanders passed for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Ad

He has proven to be an accurate passer, fairly mobile, and poised inside the pocket. Any team needing a quarterback would be justified in taking a chance on the 23-year-old.

The Jets will need to replace Rodgers once they officially move him. And if they don't want to rely on a veteran signal-caller that they can scoop up from free agency, making a play for Sanders could be worth the effort.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place