What happened to Mekhi Becton injury? Jets star suffers right knee fracture

Left tackle Mekhi Becton of the New York Jets suffered a fracture to his right knee during practice at training camp. He was the team’s first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Louisville. He played 14 games in his rookie season, starting 13 of them for New York.

Due to the injury, the Jets will have to look for some depth on the offensive line. They signed a pair of offensive linemen in veteran tackle Caleb Benenoch and guard Chris Glaser. However, if the team can bring in a player like former Seattle Seahawks All-Pro tackle Duane Brown, it could be a major boost for the team.

Brown played the last five seasons with Seattle after playing the first decade of his career with the Houston Texans. If the team can sign the five-time Pro Bowl tackle, Jets general manager Joe Douglas could seek a trade for another tackle to solidify the line.

Becton didn’t play in the final 16 games of last season after injuring his knee in the season opener versus the Carolina Panthers. The question is how long will the team be without their former first-round pick?

Mekhi Becton injury: How long will Jets star be out for?

The left tackle has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his right kneecap. He is set to see a surgeon soon to repair the injury. Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed at a press conference that Becton’s 2022 season is “more than likely” over as a result of the injury.

NFL @NFL @RapSheet) Jets OT Mekhi Becton suffered fractured kneecap, expected to be out for season. (via @MikeGarafolo Jets OT Mekhi Becton suffered fractured kneecap, expected to be out for season. (via @MikeGarafolo + @RapSheet) https://t.co/iYm7vyWHId

Saleh stated that the offensive tackle has the complete support of the franchise and that his story is far from over:

"His story's not over. He's got full support of this organization," "And if you're a fan that wants to support him, you're more than welcome, otherwise just keep it moving."

Becton took to Instagram, sharing a post that said everything happens for a reason:

“Everything happens for a reason…I know God and my Grandma got me up there I JUST KNOW IT! TRUST!#IMSTILLHIM#4GK"

The 23-year-old has started just 14 of 33 games in two seasons for New York, including six games he didn't complete due to various injuries. His absence will be felt for New York entering the 2022 season. As the team seeks to move forward without Becton, hopefully he comes back healthy for his fourth season in the NFL in 2023.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit ESPN and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by James Meyers