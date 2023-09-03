The New York Jets hit the jackpot this off-season by acquiring quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They swapped and traded draft picks to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for the four-time MVP and Super Bowl-winning quarterback in hopes that he could make them a Super Bowl-contending team the next few seasons.

Many fans, experts, and brass members are confident Rodgers can lead the Jets to the promised land. Jets legend Joe Klecko is one of the many who believe it.

TMZ Sports caught up with the Jets' legend and asked him if he thinks Rodgers can lead the team to a Super Bowl appearance. He replied,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I do think they will. Absolutely! With our four-time MVP, how could you not go to the Super Bowl!?"

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Expand Tweet

Klecko doubled down on his comments as he recently compared Tom Brady winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Rodgers bringing a championship to the Jets,

Via AP.com, Klecko said:

“Tom Brady willed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl. Now if Aaron Rodgers can will the New York Jets to the Super Bowl, he’s going to make himself a definitive legacy."

“I mean, listen, they’re going to be in the playoffs. They’re going to win football games and they’re going to be favored by a lot. They have a great nucleus. They have a defense that is off the charts. And now they have the quarterback.”

Expand Tweet

The Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets are tied for the seventh-highest Super Bowl odds for the 2023 season

Aaron Rodgers during New York Jets v New York Giants

Acquiring Aaron Rodgers significantly increased the New York Jets' chances of a Super Bowl victory this season.

They are currently tied for the seventh-highest odds with the Baltimore Ravens (+1800) of winning the Super Bowl. This places them higher than the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions, and the Miami Dolphins.

Expand Tweet

While they have good chances of making it to the Super Bowl, they still aren't the favorites to win their division. The sending champs, the Buffalo Bills, are currently favored to repeat as division winners with odds at +120 compared to the Jets at +250.

The Jets will face the Buffalo Bills on Monday night to kick off their 2023 season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Joe Kleco, TMZ Sports, AP, and H/T Sportskeeda.