Jets legend Joe Namath calls out Zach Wilson as Jets QB continues to struggle vs. Patriots

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson continues to struggle. After being thrust back into the starting lineup, Wilson lost a start in brutal fashion, throwing three interceptions in the second half. A week later, he's not doing all that much better.

Against the Dallas Cowboys, Wilson struggled mightily. Their defense is top notch and it made life difficult on him. Now, the New England Patriots are doing so as well. He is 4/9 for just 25 yards and has been sacked twice in almost two quarters of action.

Jets legend Joe Namath, who led the team to their lone Super Bowl title, has taken to the Internet to let his fristrations with the third-year QB be known. He said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"WRONG DIRECTION ZACH! Step UP into that pocket!"

The team has struggled offensively in Wilson's tenure. After trading for Aaron Rodgers, the team felt like it had a chance to finally make some noise in the playoffs and add another Super Bowl to their collection.

After his injury against the Buffalo Bills, that hope fell back to Wilson, and he has not impressed. Namath believes Wilson is making all the wrong plays and should be doing things differently.

Jets fans, who are dealing with another deficit, are very frustrated with his play. A team that had high hopes has been reduced to this, and it's frustrating the fans and former players, as Namath's Twitter rant suggests.

Zach Wilson is struggling again

It has been a very rough go for Zach Wilson, who was selected as the second overall pick in 2021. He went after Trevor Lawrence and before Trey Lance, Mac Jones, and Justin Fields.

He has not been good since coming into the league. The Jets have struggled to move the ball with him, hence why they traded for Rodgers. With their defense, they just needed a capable offense.

Now, they have to turn back to their former first-round selection, and they're not having a good time in doing so as of now.