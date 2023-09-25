Many seem to want the Zach Wilson era for the New York Jets to come to a close. That includes franchise legend Joe Namath, who gave his thoughts on the situation.

After Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury, Wilson, who many thought would sit for the year and learn from Rodgers, was thrust into the starting role. So, the Jets are back exactly where they were 12 months ago: with a quarterback they don't necessarily want.

After the 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, it appears that Joe Namath has seen enough of Wilson in New York.

When Rodgers went down with an injury and was ruled out for the year, many fans and media personalities wanted the Jets to trade for a veteran quarterback who could take advantage of the loaded roster. But the Jets have stuck with Wilson.

Here's what Namath said on the Michael Kay Show:

"Send him to Kansas City to back up against somebody like Mahomes, maybe he will learn something. I wouldn't keep him. You know, I've seen enough of Zach Wilson all right. I've seen enough."

Just what the Jets (1-2) will do with their quarterback situation is unknown, and despite coach Robert Saleh saying that Wilson is the starting quarterback, the pressure to bring in a veteran is getting overwhelming.

Could Jets trade for veteran quarterback to replace Zach Wilson?

New York could trade for a veteran quarterback to replace Zach Wilson, but making such a move isn't as straightforward as it sounds.

Wilson has only completed 52.4% of his passes for 467 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions, showing why some want the Jets to move on.

But who would want to come to the Jets? And more so, who would want to come for essentially one year? Because, let's not forget, Aaron Rodgers has said he intends to return.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been mentioned, but would he be fine coming to the Jets for the remainder of the season? Then, what happens to Cousins once Rodgers returns?

With the Jets having a loaded roster, the want to bring in a veteran is no doubt high. There are still a few things to consider, but it appears that having Zach Wilson as the quarterback for the rest of the season isn't the answer.

But who is the answer? That will be known in due time.