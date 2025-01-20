Jets might have pursued Matthew Stafford if they failed to get Aaron Rodgers, NFL insider claims

Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers were mortal enemies in the 2010s. In the 2020s, they became two potential options for the New York Jets. Had the trade for Aaron Rodgers not worked out in 2023, Matthew Stafford was one of their backup plans.

At least, that is what one NFL insider alleges. Speaking on Monday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," Mike Florio claimed he had heard from 'multiple people' saying similar things.

Mike Florio: [00:01:39] "I had heard from multiple people the Jets were a potential destination for Stafford if they didn't get Aaron Rodgers and the Rams were hoping someone would call, they were ready to move on at that point. This past offseason there was awkwardness when the Rams didn't take a quarterback in round one, Stafford wanted his contract to be reworked," he said.

"That lingered right until the start of training camp and there was actually like, 'Will he practice or won't he practice?' And what he got at the end of the day wasn't all that much. $27 million is what he's due to make next year," he added. [00:02:22][42.9] PFT

With the Rams now eliminated, Stafford can procrastinate questions about his future no longer. With plenty of time to sit back and reflect, Stafford's future is likely to be the number one question for the Los Angeles Rams going into the offseason.

Exploring how Matthew Stafford's decision could affect the Rams this offseason

Matthew Stafford at NFC Divisional Playoff - Rams at Eagles - Source: Getty

In a way, Matthew Stafford's decision to continue playing football could determine whether the Rams go all-in to chase a Super Bowl next season. If Stafford plays, then it's somewhat business as usual for the franchise and another chapter in their pursuit to milk every last championship they can out of their core.

However, if he retires, the Rams will have no choice but to transition at quarterback. This could be with a rookie and elevating Jimmy Garoppolo to act as the bridge quarterback. On the other hand, the team could be forced to pick up a veteran quarterback as they wait for the opportunity to secure their next true franchise quarterback.

Either way, Stafford has the opportunity to potentially choose the fate of the Rams for the next handful of seasons. Will the 2025 offseason mark a new chapter for the Rams or will it continue to be the Matthew Stafford era?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk," and H/T Sportskeeda.

