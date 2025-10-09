Jets OC Tanner Engstrand defends Justin Fields against 'slow to throw' narrative

Justin Fields and the New York Jets are sitting at 0-5, asking themselves what went wrong. They aren't the only ones. Fans and reporters have been asking that question for weeks. Fields is bearing plenty of the blame as the team's quarterback, with some believing that the quarterback's slower throw time is an area holding the team back.In a press conference clip posted by SNY on Thursday, Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand placed the blame for the longer time to throw. Put simply, he appeared to hold Fields harmless from the perceived issue.&quot;I think he's getting rid of the ball at the time in which the play is telling him to get rid of the ball,&quot; Engstrand said. &quot;If we're trying to push the ball down the field on a play-action pass, when do they start the stop clock?&quot;That's going to take a little bit longer, as opposed to throwing quick game and throwing a slant or throwing an out route ... But is he sitting back there and just hanging on to the ball in the pocket and drop back pass?&quot;I really don't believe he is, and he is correct with the guys that can utilize their legs as a weapon, it is going to increase the time to throw a little bit at times.&quot;Essentially, he claimed the longer time to throw comes with the territory with Fields, and some of the longer times to throw are a result of the play calling. However, every quarterback is subjected to a variety of play calls, which pokes holes in his defense. At the end of his statement, he somewhat betrayed that Justin Fields' style of play caused the longer throw times.Of course, the longer a quarterback takes to throw, the higher the chances of a drive-killing sack.Garrett Wilson's quarterback was sacked five times against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.Justin Fields responds to time-to-throw backlashJustin Fields rushing with the football - Source: ImagnAccording to Jets X-factor, the New York Jets quarterback has the longest time to throw in the NFL at 3.24 seconds. The quarterback commented on his slower time to throw this week.Justin Fields spoke at a press conference on Wednesday, giving his reaction to the statistic via a post from SNY.&quot;I don't really look at stats, if I'm being honest with you. I'm not on social media. My job is to put as many points on the board, whether that's the least amount of time to throw or most.&quot;Justin Fields' &quot;shut out the noise&quot; deflection is a common one in the face of most questions like these. However, winning quarterbacks don't get these kinds of questions, which indicates how things are going for the Jets quarterback still seeking his first win.Fields hopes to achieve his first win against the Denver Broncos in London in Week 6, taking a step toward turning down the volume.