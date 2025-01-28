Jets owner Woody Johnson enforces major organizational change in new era under HC Aaron Glenn

The New York Jets officially unveiled Aaron Glenn as their new head coach on Monday, January 27, at 1 Jets Drive, making him the 22nd head coach in franchise history. They also named the Denver Broncos' former assistant GM Darren Mougey as their new general manager, calling curtains on their search to put new pieces in place for a whole new era.

"When I was going to my second interviews, I wanted to make sure this was going to be the first of my second interviews because I didn't want to leave the building without shaking Woody's hand and making sure we had a contract," Glenn said in his first press conference.

"It was all about the New York Jets and it's been that way from the beginning."

Interestingly, when Joe Douglas was the GM, then-head coach Robert Saleh had to report to Douglas, who would then report to franchise owner Woody Johnson.

The billionaire owner of the franchise made it clear that won't be the case this time around. Both Mougey and Glenn will report to Johnson himself as they look to enforce the organizational structure that existed prior to Douglas and Saleh landing at 1 Jets Drive.

Exploring Aaron Glenn's in-tray as new Jets head coach

To kick things off, Glenn will first have to address the elephant in the room - Aaron Rodgers.

The four-time MVP still has a year left on the three-year, $112.5 million deal he signed with the franchise after being traded from Green Bay. For what it's worth, in December, Rodgers made it clear he would be open to discussing another paycut after initially taking what was reported to be the largest paycut in NFL history upon signing with the franchise.

Rodgers also said he would be open to mentoring "the hell" out of a rookie if the Jets choose to go down that route in April's NFL Draft. At the press conference this week, Woody Johnson made it clear that the decision to bring Rodgers back would rest upon the shoulders of his new GM and head coach.

For his part, Glenn said he will be looking to sit down with Rodgers and come to a decision "sooner rather than later."

