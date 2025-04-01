Jets owner Woody Johnson gets 100% real on Aaron Rodgers “experiment” in New York

Aaron Rodgers was released by the New York Jets on March 12, the first day of the new league year. He appeared in just 18 games with the franchise over two seasons after suffering a torn Achilles four snaps into his team debut in 2023.

While the franchise moved on from the four-time NFL MVP, Jets owner Woody Johnson had good things to say about the future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Rich Cimini of ESPN shared his comments to X on Monday, tweeting:

"Woody Johnson on Rodgers: “The experiment was a good experiment, to bring him in, but it just didn't work out, as you can see. I have a lot of respect for Aaron Rodgers. He is a great player, a Hall of Famer player. I'm sorry it didn't work out.” #Jets"

Rodgers bounced back from tearing his Achilles to have a strong season in 2024. He threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 63.0% of his pass attempts.

The star quarterback ranked eighth in the NFL in passing yards and tied for seventh in passing touchdowns. Despite his play, he remains unsigned nearly a month into free agency.

The Minnesota Vikings are seemingly out on Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers was linked to the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers at the onset of free agency. The Giants addressed the position by signing Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson, narrowing down the options for the four-time NFL MVP.

The Vikings no longer appear to be an option following comments from general manager Kwesi Odofo-Mensah, who stated:

"I think we got to a place where we just said, everybody was transparent, but right now we feel good about where we're going, and that's really how it ended. It's ultimately up to him, it's hard to talk about a player who's not under contract for our team and who isn't a member of this team. It's ultimately up to him what he decides to do with his future, but that's kind of where we left it."

He added:

"I know [Vikings coach] Kevin [O'Connell] and him have a great relationship still, they'll still have a relationship and keep talking, but right now I'm focused on the two players that are in our room right now and my personnel process going forward."

Despite talking with Rodgers this offseason, Odofo-Mensah noted that the franchise is hoping J.J. McCarthy emerges as their starter. The tenth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft tore his meniscus in the preseason, ending his rookie year prematurely.

