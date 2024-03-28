Jets owner Woody Johnson rubbishes “nonsense” report on heated altercation with HC Robert Saleh 

NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe recently reported that New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and coach Robert Saleh had a 'heated conversation' at the owners meeting. That fueled speculations on whether the owner of the franchise isn't on good terms with the coach, as the team hasn't done well.

However, Woody Johnson has clarified the rumors and tweeted that there was no argument between him and Saleh. He also claimed that it was an 'irresponsible' report from NFL Network. Johnson said:

"All this nonsense about a heated argument between Coach Saleh and me at the League Meeting is absolutely false. It is yet another irresponsible report from NFL Network. Please disregard."

Based on the post from Johnson, it seems like he has full trust in Saleh, but things could change if the Jets fail to make the playoffs next season. The New York Jets finished last season with a 7-10 record, failing to recover from Aaron Rodgers' injury.

Zach Wilson didn't prove his value to the franchise last year and could get traded before the season begins. The team signed quarterback Tyrod Taylor to a two-year $12 million contract, and he will be Rodgers' backup next season.

Robert Saleh will be under pressure in 2024

Robert Saleh: New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns

As mentioned earlier, although Woody Johnson is backing Robert Saleh, the coach is under immense pressure.

With Saleh as the coach, the Jets are 18-33 in the last three seasons. He has never won more than seven games in a season, and if Rodgers stays healthy, the Jets need to win at least 10 games in 2024.

The quarterback situation has not been favorable for Saleh, but it's the only reason why he's still the Jets' coach. Other coaches in the past have been given less time to prove themselves.

The franchise has done a great job in the offseason. While the defense is good, the offense is expected to reach the next level this year. The stage is set for the Jets to take off this season.

However, if they have another poor season, Saleh will likely lose his job. He could be the best available defensive coordinator available on the market in 2025 if things go south in New York.