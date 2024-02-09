Jets owner Woody Johnson takes shots at Zach Wilson with latest comments on last season's failure

Zach Wilson's future with the New York Jets turned bleak the moment that he was benched for Tim Boyle midway through the 2023 season. Not only was it the confirmation that they didn't trust him anymore, but it was also the reality kicking in: he was a draft bust and they needed to move on.

Wilson's poor play over his three seasons in New York not only made the Jets trade for Aaron Rodgers (only for him to get hurt after four snaps in 2023), but they don't even trust him to be a backup quarterback anymore. Owner Woody Johnson made it clear that this will be one of the priorities for the offseason, and he was harsh on the young quarterback about it:

“We need a backup quarterback. We didn’t have one last year.”

Is Zach Wilson's time in New York over? Will he play for the Jets in 2024?

The New York Jets and Zach Wilson are headed for a split during the offseason. The franchise lost confidence in the quarterback - and he has lost confidence in himself.

It's common practice in the league for first-round quarterbacks to be granted patience for their development, with teams usually giving them three years to fulfill their potential. However, Wilson's situation is unique because the Jets have a championship-caliber defense, and his play has been awful ever since he took over New York's offense.

They even traded for a 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers so as not to waste any more time. That could've told you everything you needed to know.

A new team for the young quarterback would be the best scenario for both sides. For New York, they would move on from what was a catastrophic mistake and wouldn't lose any more time than that. For Zach Wilson, this would allow him to get a fresh start somewhere else and perhaps learn from other coaches and quarterbacks how to correct some of his biggest flaws.

One can say that it's impossible for anyone in the league to trust him - and let's be honest, the odds are all stacked against him turning a corner in his career. But considering his age and his draft pick, we know that at least one more chance he'll be given.