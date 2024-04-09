Jets owner Woody Johnson terms Aaron Rodgers x RFK Jr.'s VP report as "momentary distraction"

In one of the bigger offseason NFL storylines, Aaron Rodgers was reportedly under consideration to run for vice president in Robert Kennedy Jr.'s campaign. However, many believe the quarterback might not have been mentally present with the New York Jets should he have been given a place on the ballot alongside the independent presidential candidate.

That story now appears to have ended as Jets owner Woody Johnson has reportedly put a period on Rodgers' professional involvement with the ballot for the 2024 season. According to ESPN reporter Rich Cimini on Twitter/X, Johnson spoke about Rodgers' vice presidency bid on FOX News.

“He is getting back to football 100%," Johnson said. "He never left football. That was a momentary distraction, maybe like going in the dark room or whatever. But he’s back 100%. Great leader … If we can keep him on his feet, which I think we can, it’s going to be an exciting start to the season.”

Jets owner's comments clash with Aaron Rodgers' offseason mission statement

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

The words "momentary distraction," uttered by Woody Johnson, fly in the face of what Aaron Rodgers had said earlier this offseason. According to USA Today, the quarterback said, "Anything in this building that we're doing that has nothing to do with winning needs to be assessed."

The article by USA Today was posted on Jan. 9, before Rodgers began his political push. Most agree that running for vice president has nothing to do with getting the New York Jets extra wins in 2024, prompting questions from fans.

However, with the bid now seemingly over, the quarterback's attention returns to the team, which went 7-10 for the second time in two seasons last year. The Robert Saleh-coached Jets are pushing to finish with their first winning record since 2015 and their third since 2010.

Most analysts agree that the clearest path to that outcome is to keep the team healthy. That said, with a quarterback over the age of 40 coming off a season lost to injury, the task might be monumental. Additionally, worries trail new wide receiver Mike Williams, who missed much of the 2023 season due to injury as well.

Will it all come together in what could be the quarterback's final season in the NFL?