Jets QB Aaron Rodgers opens up on "mental hurdles" in recovery process from Achilles injury

Aaron Rodgers teased a potential return to the gridiron last season. However, his hopes were dashed when he suffered an Achilles injury in Week 1, preventing his return. However, speculation among fans and pundits suggested if the Jets had been in the playoff hunt, Rodgers would have taken over.

Rodgers' comments in a video posted on the New York Jets' official YouTube channel on Wednesday, May 22 have led viewers to believe the quarterback has yet to reach 100% health. The problem, he claimed, is that his mind is working better than his body.

"The mental hurdles are strictly physical ... But mentally I'm there, physically I just got to get that confidence to let it loose and I'm getting close to that... these practices, the first two have helped," Rodgers said.

"I feel much better today than I did yesterday... I don't feel like 100% myself right now. I'm 90% myself and 10% not sure what's going on with various parts of my body."

With more than three months to go until the regular season, Rodgers has plenty of time to knock out the remainder of his recovery just in time for another primetime lineup of games.

What is Aaron Rodgers' primetime schedule for 2024?

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

Aaron Rodgers received the red carpet treatment in 2023 before getting hit with the injury bug. The NFL is once again rolling out the red carpet for the former Green Bay Packers quarterback. The Jets will play in prime time six times this season, more than one-third of the team's games. Here's a look at the robust schedule, according to the team's website.

Week 1: at San Francisco 49ers (Monday Night Football)

Week 3: vs New England Patriots (Thursday Night Football)

Week 6: vs Buffalo Bills (Monday Night Football)

Week 7: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 9: vs Houston Texans (Thursday Night Football)

Week 11: vs Indianapolis Colts (Sunday Night Football)

One upside to the primetime schedule for the quarterback and fans unhappy with the number of games is that the spotlight will end after Week 11. Once the stakes of each game begin to rise, the Jets will be left alone to attempt to break through their historically worst time of year.