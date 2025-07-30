Jets QB Justin Fields reveals why he’s playing with a chip on his shoulder

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields says he's entering this season with a chip on his shoulder.Fields signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets this offseason and has been named the starting quarterback. Although he's the starting quarterback, Fields says he's entering the season with a chip on his shoulder as he's know on his third NFL team.&quot;Yeah, I've always been a hard worker, I think, in my sense. But like I said, I haven't won as much in the league compared to the rest of my life,&quot; Fields said. &quot;So I think that's what the chip is. I just want to win. And that's the biggest thing. So me just being able to win, me wanting to win, And like you said, I definitely celebrate the wins. But I think that's what the chip is for. It's basically just winning.&quot;Fields was selected 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, but he lasted just three years as their quarterback before being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.Last season with the Steelers, Fields lost the quarterback job to Russell Wilson and, after serving as the backup, left in free agency to sign with the Jets.Fields went 106-for-161 for 1,106 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 1 interception last season with the Steelers. He also rushed for 289 yards and 5 touchdowns.Justin Fields 'relieved' injury isn't as serious as thoughJustin Fields is the New York Jets' starting quarterback, but in training camp, he suffered a toe injury.Fields was carted off during practice, and many fans were concerned about his health. However, it was revealed he had a dislocated toe, which was a relief for the quarterback.&quot;I'm very relieved,&quot; Fields said, via NFL.com. &quot;God was definitely looking out. I'm just blessed to be here today, blessed to be on the practice field... Tried walking off and it felt weird, like something was almost stuck in my toe.&quot;So, I didn't really know what to think. I just knew something was wrong. So, I just went to the sidelines, got carted, and got the MRI and X-ray. And, luckily, they said I just dislocated it,&quot; Fields added. &quot;So, God was definitely looking out that day, but I'm glad to be back on the field working.&quot;Luckily for the Jets is the injury isn't serious and Fields will be the team's starter in Week 1. New York opens its season on Sept. 7 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.