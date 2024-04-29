Jets RB Braelon Allen promises to extend Aaron Rodgers' career by 10 years after the 2024 NFL draft

Aaron Rodgers is 40 years old, with almost 20 years of pro football under his belt. Many believe they are witnessing the final few seasons of Rodgers' career. However, a new inductee within the New York Jets, running back Braelon Allen, makes an extraordinary promise of extending Rodgers’ career for 10 more years.

Rodgers spent most of his career with the Green Bay Packers after being drafted by them in the 2005 NFL draft. The Super Bowl winner switched to the Jets in 2023 and suffered an Achilles injury in his first game. Despite that, Allen believes in his talents and wants to make Rodgers continue to play for a long time.

The Jets drafted the Wisconsin University graduate in the fourth round at the 2024 draft. After joining the roster, a fan posted a clip of a game from his senior year where Allen displayed exemplary protection for his QB to let him make a sublime pass. Allen quoted the tweet and wrote:

“Ima make sure A-Rod can play for 10 more years.”

Allen’s pass protection would stop defenders from putting any pressure on Rodgers, providing him enough time to find an open receiver. The four-time MVP would also face fewer tackles from the defensive unit.

A draft for Aaron Rodgers

Last summer, with a blockbuster move, Aaron Rodgers joined the Jets. However, this move did not fare well since he couldn’t even play a single game to completion.

This year, the Jets approached the draft to add protection for Rodgers and thrive after his departure. The Jets executive, Phil Savage, said to the US Mirror after the draft:

“We're trying to find a prospect that could give us an impact today, but also be able to be productive two or three years from now to strike that balance by having Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.”

The Jets have bolstered their offensive line in the draft by adding players like Olu Fashanu and Braelon Allen.