Jets should replace Aaron Rodgers’ close friend Nathaniel Hackett with Jon Gruden, claims Craig Carton

Aaron Rodgers, Nathaniel Hackett, and Jon Gruden have become some of the most public names in the NFL over the last three years. Speaking on the Carton Show, host Craig Carton proposed swapping out one NFL figure for another. Here's how he put it on Wednesday's show:

"If I were the New York Jets, I would fire Nathaniel Hackett," Carton said. "The New York Jets should hire Jon Gruden to be their offensive coordinator. He is one of the great offensive minds of the last 25 years in this sport. He's a quarterback guru. He's also won a Super Bowl. And obviously, career-wise, he needs [the job]."

Gruden has been out of football since he succumbed to public pressure to resign as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. The pressure came in response to an email scandal that revealed homophobic and misogynistic rhetoric in private correspondence.

Aaron Rodgers ends season-long return tease

Aaron Rodgers at Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets

As the Jets consider the rest of the season, Aaron Rodgers has effectively put an end to any talk about a return to the gridiron in 2023. With the Jets officially out of playoff contention at 5-9, the quarterback has cooled on the prospect of returning.

According to ESPN, speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers indicated that he was no longer "pushing to play."

"If I was 100 percent today, I'd be definitely pushing to play but the fact is, I'm not."

While former Rams running back Cam Akers' precedent opened the door for hope of a same-season comeback, it appears no such miracle will take place for Rodgers. Akers tore his Achilles and then made a playoff appearance with the Los Angeles Rams in their Super Bowl-winning run at the end of the 2021–22 season.

With Aaron Rodgers and the Jets winding down in 2023, attention turns to next season. Rumors and speculation are running rampant that Robert Saleh might be coaching his last few games. Some believe Zach Wilson is also reaching the end of his time with the New York Jets.

In addition to those potential big-name departures, attention also turns toward efforts to be made in free agency and the NFL Draft. Will the New York Jets return to the quarterback lottery as a long-term play while they prepare for another potential playoff shot with Aaron Rodgers?

