  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jets rookie shares strong message after being assigned jersey no. 46: "It's not about a number"

Jets rookie shares strong message after being assigned jersey no. 46: "It's not about a number"

By Habib Timileyin
Modified May 10, 2025 17:30 GMT
NFL: New York Jets Rookie Minicamp - Source: Imagn
Jets rookie shares strong message after being assigned jersey no. 46: "It's not about a number" - Source: Imagn

Tight end Mason Taylor, who was selected in the second round of last month's NFL draft, was one of the seven members of the New York Jets' 2025 rookie class whose jersey numbers were made public on Friday.

Ad

Since tight ends don't typically wear #46, it was a bit of a surprise for many to learn that Taylor, who played at LSU for three years, would be wearing it. The Jets' decision to assign Taylor the number 46 has drawn criticism from some NFL fans, but the rookie tight end doesn't seem to mind.

Talking about his assigned jersey number on Friday, Taylor told reporters,

"That's just the number they gave me. I'm here to play football. It's not about a number - whatever number they assign me, no question about it. Just go play ball."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

It's crucial to remember that jersey numbers could still change before the regular season begins. Taylor may still get a new number before the season starts, even though he is now expected to wear the No. 46 jersey during spring workouts and, most likely, training camp.

The complete list of the New York Jets' 2025 draft class and the jersey numbers they have been assigned thus far are listed below:

  • Cornerback Azareye'h Thomas - No. 23
  • Safety Malachi Moore - No. 27
  • Tight end Mason Taylor - No. 46
  • Linebacker Francisco Mauigoa - No. 51
  • Offensive tackle Armand Membou - No. 70
  • Wide receiver Arian Smith - No. 82
  • Defensive end Tyler Baron - No. 94
Ad
Ad

During the press conference, a reporter asked Taylor if he had asked the Jets staff for his father's locker. Mason, whose father Jason Taylor is a former Jets star, said that he didn't ask for his dad's locker.

"That would be funny though," he added.

Mason Taylor knows he is carrying high expectations in his NFL career

As mentioned earlier, Mason Taylor is the son of the legendary defensive end, Jason Taylor, who spent 15 years in the NFL before being elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017. Zach Thomas, another Hall of Fame linebacker who was selected to five Pro Bowls during his 12-year career, is Taylor's uncle.

Ad

Taylor is aware that he has a lot of history and a legacy to live up to as he prepares to launch his own professional career later this year. And it seems he willingly embraces those expectations.

Ad
"There's high expectations, for sure, just because of the last name. But when people say, 'Oh, let him have his shine, stop saying his dad's name' - I mean, I love it. We're family, him and my uncle Zach," Mason Taylor said on Friday.

Taylor had an outstanding collegiate career, particularly during his junior year in 2024, when he hauled in 55 passes for 546 yards and two touchdowns.

Taylor may end up becoming one of the primary targets for quarterback Justin Fields when the new season begins since the Jets don't have many proven pass catchers on their roster outside of wide receiver, Garrett Wilson.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications