Jets rookie shares strong message after being assigned jersey no. 46: "It's not about a number"

Tight end Mason Taylor, who was selected in the second round of last month's NFL draft, was one of the seven members of the New York Jets' 2025 rookie class whose jersey numbers were made public on Friday.

Since tight ends don't typically wear #46, it was a bit of a surprise for many to learn that Taylor, who played at LSU for three years, would be wearing it. The Jets' decision to assign Taylor the number 46 has drawn criticism from some NFL fans, but the rookie tight end doesn't seem to mind.

Talking about his assigned jersey number on Friday, Taylor told reporters,

"That's just the number they gave me. I'm here to play football. It's not about a number - whatever number they assign me, no question about it. Just go play ball."

It's crucial to remember that jersey numbers could still change before the regular season begins. Taylor may still get a new number before the season starts, even though he is now expected to wear the No. 46 jersey during spring workouts and, most likely, training camp.

The complete list of the New York Jets' 2025 draft class and the jersey numbers they have been assigned thus far are listed below:

Cornerback Azareye'h Thomas - No. 23

Safety Malachi Moore - No. 27

Tight end Mason Taylor - No. 46

Linebacker Francisco Mauigoa - No. 51

Offensive tackle Armand Membou - No. 70

Wide receiver Arian Smith - No. 82

Defensive end Tyler Baron - No. 94

During the press conference, a reporter asked Taylor if he had asked the Jets staff for his father's locker. Mason, whose father Jason Taylor is a former Jets star, said that he didn't ask for his dad's locker.

"That would be funny though," he added.

Mason Taylor knows he is carrying high expectations in his NFL career

As mentioned earlier, Mason Taylor is the son of the legendary defensive end, Jason Taylor, who spent 15 years in the NFL before being elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017. Zach Thomas, another Hall of Fame linebacker who was selected to five Pro Bowls during his 12-year career, is Taylor's uncle.

Taylor is aware that he has a lot of history and a legacy to live up to as he prepares to launch his own professional career later this year. And it seems he willingly embraces those expectations.

"There's high expectations, for sure, just because of the last name. But when people say, 'Oh, let him have his shine, stop saying his dad's name' - I mean, I love it. We're family, him and my uncle Zach," Mason Taylor said on Friday.

Taylor had an outstanding collegiate career, particularly during his junior year in 2024, when he hauled in 55 passes for 546 yards and two touchdowns.

Taylor may end up becoming one of the primary targets for quarterback Justin Fields when the new season begins since the Jets don't have many proven pass catchers on their roster outside of wide receiver, Garrett Wilson.

