Jets' Sauce Gardner reveals hilarious reason that helped Aaron Glenn become better CB during his playing days

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jul 30, 2025 13:01 GMT
Jets' Sauce Gardner reveals hilarious reason that helped Aaron Glenn become better CB during his playing days - Source: Imagn

New York Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner reveals he studied Aaron Glenn before he became their coach to become a better cornerback.

Glenn played cornerback in the NFL from 1994 until 2008 and was a three-time Pro Bowler. After his playing career, he got into coaching and is a first-time NFL head coach with the Jets this season.

Ahead of his first year as an NFL coach, Gardner reveals he used to watch Glenn's highlights on YouTube.

"It's crazy, because I did a lot of it even before he got here," Gardner said. "You know, because people, they would talk about Reeve, they would talk about Crow, they would talk about Aaron Glenn. So I was like, I was like, let me do my research on this, because I already knew how much of a good coach he was when he was in Detroit.
"And then when they told me, like, you know, he played corner here, and I'm like, oh, for real? So then I got to looking at his highlights, got to looking at his head shape, you know, when he played, I think that he had a ball head," Gardner added. "It could have helped him be a better corner, but it's just like, now he doesn't have a ball head, so I never knew what his head shape was."
It was a funny answer from Gardner, who took a shot at his coach, but also praised him in the same answer.

Gardner is one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL and signed a four-year, $120.4 million extension with the Jets earlier this month.

Sauce Gardner is ecstatic to sign a long-term extension with the Jets

Sauce Gardner was selected fourth overall in 2022 by the Jets and has been a lockdown corner since entering the NFL.

After agreeing to his extension, Gardner was excited for the security, but says he wants to outperform the deal and look underpaid.

"It meant a lot to have that level of security, so I could just go out there and make plays," Gardner said, via SNY. "I feel like it complements the new regime and coaching staff. They're going to put me and the rest of us in positions to make plays... Me and Garrett were talking, saying how we've got to compete and make it seem like we're underpaid still."

Gardner recorded 49 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 interception last season with the Jets. In his three-year NFL career with the Jets, Gardner has 181 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, and 3 interceptions.

