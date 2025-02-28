Jets’ Sauce Gardner takes issue with earning only $20,187,000 under fifth-year option

Entering the offseason, the New York Jets are riddled with question marks after cutting ties with Aaron Rodgers. They have some holes to fill across their roster to build toward Super Bowl contention.

Looking to maximize their available cap space, New York's front office elected to exercise star cornerback Sauce Gardner's fifth-year option on his rookie deal. Gardner and the team's front office have yet to agree to terms on a contract extension, and his fifth-year option will give the club an additional season to work out a new deal with one of the NFL's top cornerbacks.

With two Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro nods under his belt, Gardner qualifies for the top criterion of fifth-year players. With his fifth-year option, Sauce Gardner is slated to earn just over $20 million in 2025.

However, the former Defensive Rookie of the Year took issue with this price tag, as he's slated to likely become the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history with his first contract extension.

"The fact that the 5th year option for corners with 2 or more Pro Bowls is only $20M compared to other positions is actually crazy, considering it being the hardest position in football."

Fifth-year cornerbacks earn the third-fewest among skill-position players, trailing running backs and tight ends. Gardner will earn $20,187,000 from the Jets in 2025.

Sauce Gardner, Jets players give owner 'F' grade on season report cards

Earlier this week, the NFL Players Association released its report cards to players, a survey for players to grade their respective teams following the season. These report cards grade locker rooms, treatment of family, coaches, training facilities, ownership, travel and team cafeterias.

New York's players gave Jets owner Woody Johnson an 'F' grade on this year's report cards. Johnson was the only owner in the NFL to receive such a grade from his players. This is a significant decrease from last season's 'B-' grade.

The Jets underwent significant changes this season, including moving on from head coach Robert Saleh, a favorite among players. Following Saleh's firing, New York lost its locker room and was unable to improve on its record, ultimately finishing the season with a 5-12 record.

