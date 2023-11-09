Jets star Quinnen Williams calls out Troy Aikman for making up ‘highest-paid decoy’ report

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has called out ESPN broadcaster Troy Aikman after his comments during the Jets' Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Aikman, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, called Williams the "highest-paid decoy." He also added that Jets coach Robert Saleh and the other coaches need to re-work Williams' role in the defense, which would allow for more production and sacks.

As Aikman said in his report, he made it seem that these were Williams' words.

"Quinnen Williams, he keeps going," Troy Aikman said, "Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich, they gotta come up with some ways to give him some single opportunities so he can get some sacks. He says he's the highest-paid decoy in football."

Williams is now speaking out about Troy Aikman's comments and calling them false. The Jets DT said he never spoke with Aikman before the game and doesn't feel that way.

"I never talked to Troy Aikman," Williams told reporters Wednesday. "I never said that to Troy Aikman. Like, I don’t know where he got that from. When I heard that, it was upsetting and weird. It's a team sport, and I just want to help the team."

It's unclear where the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback retained that information. Troy Aikman and Joe Buck recently became the longest-tenured broadcast team in NFL history after completing 22 seasons together.

Quinnen Williams' contract details

Quinnen Williams had a career-high 12 sacks last season for the New York Jets. The 6-foot-3, 303 lb DT was also named to the NFL All-Pro First Team list. His improvement in the previous season led the team to sign him to a lucrative contract extension. Williams is now playing on a four-year deal worth $96 million with $66 million in guaranteed money.

The former Alabama standout, drafted as the third overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft, has been a leader on and off the field for New York.

Quinnen Williams 2023 stats

Williams' production has been down in the first eight games of the 2023 NFL season compared to last season. He has just 0.5 sacks this season, and two passes deflected. He also has 19 tackles and one interception.

In 2022, he played 16 games for the New York Jets, totaling 35 tackles, 12 sacks, four passes deflected and two forced fumbles.