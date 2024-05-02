Jets star Sauce Gardner sends bold message over future in New York

New York Jets star Sauce Gardner has quickly become one of the best defensive backs in the NFL.

After being drafted fourth overall by the Jets in 2022, he's lived up to his hype and more. Gardner is an important piece to the Jets defense, and fans heard some good news from the CB this morning.

Gardner wrote on X that he would like to be with the Jets for the rest of his career.

"I wanna be a New York Jet for the rest of my career," Gardner tweeted.

Most fans would enjoy having Gardner play for them for his entire career as they believe he's been their best CB ever since Darrelle Revis.

How good has Sauce Gardner been for New York Jets in his two seasons in the NFL?

Sauce Gardner is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. In his rookie season, he was named a Pro Bowler and won Defensive Rookie of the Year. He was also the first rookie since 1981 to be named a First-Team All-Pro.

He led the league with 20 pass deflections while combining for 75 tackles, two interceptions, three tackles for a loss and one quarterback hit.

In 2023, he followed by having another great season. His stats weren't as great, but for cornerbacks, it isn't all about the stat sheet. Garnder continued to have a lockdown presence, as he was named to his second-straight Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro selection.

What are New York Jets' expectations heading into the 2024 season?

Last season, when the New York Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers, many people thought they had a shot at making the playoffs and having a shot at a Super Bowl run.

Their hopes and aspirations quickly shattered when Rodgers' Achilles tore in the first five snaps of the season.

This season, the Jets have added many key pieces in the off-season. They've added a true No. 1 receiver for Rodgers in Mike Williams and beefed up their OL by signing Tyron Smith and acquiring John Simpson and Morgan Moses. They also picked Olu Fashanu in the first round of this year's draft.

With a healthy team and their new additions, the Jets could make a Super Bowl run this season and, at the very least, should be in the playoffs.