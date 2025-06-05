“Jets-Steelers Week 1 boutta be a movie” – NFL fans react as Aaron Rodgers set to sign with Pittsburgh ahead of minicamp

Aaron Rodgers' potential move to the Pittsburgh Steelers has been one of the biggest ongoing stories in the NFL. It's finally happening. As tweeted by NFL insider Tom Pelissero on Thursday, the four-time NFL MVP is getting ready to join the Steelers. He will fly to Pittsburgh on Friday to sign a deal before the start of minicamp next week.

NFL fans went wild on X and shared their reactions.

"Jets-Steelers Week 1 boutta be a movie," one fan wrote.

"The worst kept secret in the NFL," another fan wrote

"Wow so the beginning starts now… let’s see how his body holds up for his 21st season," one fan commented.

More fans joined in.

"Playoffs here we come," a fan tweeted.

"No more Mason Rudolph!!!!!!" another fan said.

"The Steelers are running a nursing home for QB's lmao," one fan wrote.

Rodgers' big move changes the team’s quarterback lineup, which has Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and rookie Will Howard.

Last season, Rudolph played for the Tennessee Titans, and came back to Pittsburgh this offseason on a two-year contract. Even though fans continued to speculate about Rodgers joining the team, Rudolph stayed calm and focused.

“That’s nothing new to me," Rudolph said on May 27, via FOX Sports. "There’s been constant noise. That is the nature of the NFL.”

Rodgers' arrival will likely move Rudolph to the backup role. However, given Rodgers' age and injury history, the Steelers may still need Rudolph at some point.

Pittsburgh and the New York Jets will face each other in Week 1 on Sept. 7, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The game will be exciting as Rodgers will play the team he had a tough time with for two years.

Aaron Rodgers’ switch to Steelers could change their future

After two tough years with the New York Jets filled with injuries and different issues, Aaron Rodgers wants to make a strong comeback.

Rodgers has played in the NFL for 21 years. His experience will help the Steelers, who have had trouble finding a steady quarterback. The team recently got star receiver DK Metcalf, and Rodgers’ skill in throwing long passes can help him shine.

Pittsburgh does well in regular games but struggle in playoffs. Rodgers has lots of postseason experience, which could help the team go further.

Rodgers joined the Jets in April 2023 after 18 years with the Green Bay Packers. However, his start was unfortunate. He injured his Achilles tendon just four plays into his first game and missed the whole season.

He came back in 2024, but the New York had a tough year. It won only five games and lost 12, missing the playoffs for the 14th consecutive year.

The team also had problems off the field. Former Jets coach Robert Saleh was dismissed after five games, and general manager Joe Douglas was fired before the season ended. Even getting Davante Adams back didn’t help much, as Adams was let go after 11 games.

New York released Rodgers in February.

