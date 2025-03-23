Jets could throw a curveball on draft night with Jaxson Dart pick in first round, claims Todd McShay

College football and NFL analyst Todd McShay believes that there is a chance that the New York Jets will pick Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

While discussing the upcoming draft on "Bill Simmons Podcast" on Friday, McShay highlighted how Dart was appreciated by members of the Jets front office, something that made him question whether the team would make a move for the talented QB on night one of the selection process.

"I do hear that the Jets could throw us a curve ball the first night," McShay said (14:50). "Let's just get it out here. Now, I'm not saying it's going to happen, but I think there's a little bit of love for Jaxson Dart in that building."

This offseason, New York signed free agent QB Justin Fields to a two-year $40 million contract. Fields previously played for the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers after being the No. 11 overall pick by the Bears in the 2021 NFL draft.

While Fields has not fully lived up to expectations since arriving in the league and was benched last season in favor of veteran QB Russell Wilson, there was some excitement around him reuniting with his former college teammate Garrett Wilson.

However, if McShay's statement about Dart comes to fruition, there is a chance that Fields has less runway of opportunity as the starting QB of the iconic franchise.

Jaxson Dart 2025 NFL draft projection

Jaxson Dart had a phenomenal season last year with Ole Miss and drastically boosted his draft stock. He is an accurate QB with great mobility and big arm talent; however, he tends to hold on to the ball for too long at times.

Dart had 4,279 passing yards, 32 total touchdowns (29 passing and three rushing), only six interceptions and 495 rushing yards.

In NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft on Tuesday, Dart was not selected by the New York Jets. Instead, Dart was picked in the first round, No. 21 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jets selected Missouri Tigers offensive tackle Armand Membou with the seventh overall pick.

