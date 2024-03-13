Jets "upset" over Aaron Rodgers considering to trade his NFL career for a vice presidency

Aaron Rodgers ended the 2023 season stating that the New York Jets weren't supposed to have such a huge amount of distractions if they wanted to be a competitive team. As it turns out, it's their veteran quarterback that's now attracting unwanted media to the franchise.

After reports came out that he could leave his NFL career behind to pursue a race for vice president of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his independent run, a report from Daily Mail says that members of the franchise are absolutely furious that the quarterback is even considering the possibility, especially after he did not really play in the 2023 season.

"DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal that the Jets are 'upset' with Rodgers and say it is 'ridiculous' to think he could be campaigning and playing football at the same time. A source said that "lots of the Jets coaches and players want Aaron to commit to the team and worry about winning the Super Bowl over a chance to be in the White House. Aaron and Robert aren't going to win but for Aaron to consider helping run the country over playing for the team has many with the Jets all upset because you have to pick one or the other"

Should a discussion be had about Aaron Rodgers' commitment to the New York Jets?

It's obvious that it was a fair splash once the franchise pursued the trade last year, and there's no doubt that Aaron Rodgers' injury was a stroke of bad luck rather than a lack of commitment. However, he has constantly attracted distractions to the franchise, and this new one should invite at least some thoughts.

The New York Jets need Aaron Rodgers' quality - plain and simple. But they're using a lot of money on him, and at this point, the cost has massively outweighed the benefits. He hasn't provided anything on the field, and if the reports about a run with Kennedy Jr. are true, then the trade will start to look like a disaster.

The Jets need to be true to themselves in this analysis. At what point do they decide to be more energic with their quarterback?