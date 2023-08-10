Jets vs Panthers preview, prediction & betting tips | NFL preseason | August 12 2023

The Carolina Panthers will host the New York Jets in Week 1 of the 2023 preseason at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

While Aaron Rodgers won't play, fans can expect to see No. 1 pick Bryce Young make his debut with the Panthers. The Panthers will play some of their starters, coach Frank Reich said.

Jets running back Breece Hall is still recovering from his injury, so the backfield will be split between Zonovan Knight, Israel Abinakanda and Michael Carter. Abinaknda led the backfield last week with 27 yards and a touchdown.

The Panthers will see wide receiver Adam Thielen, tight end Hayden Hurst and others make their debuts this preseason.

While betting is always a mystery in the preseason, fans can still cash in. It makes sense to put money on the Panthers as they're the home team and are expected to play more of their starters than NY. However, New York showed it has depth last week against the Cleveland Browns in their 21-16 loss.

Both teams faced each other twice this week in joint practices so both sides should have a game plan for one another.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Panthers are currently a -3.5 point favorite over the Jets, likely due to being the home team. The Jets are +150 Moneyline while the Panthers are -175.

The over/under is currently set at 37.5 points at -110 odds.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers.

How to watch Jets vs Panthers: TV schedule, streaming options and more

Bryce Young and Hayden Hurts during Carolina Panthers training camp

Saturday's game between the Carolina and New York will take place in Charlotte and will start at 4 p.m. ET.

This will be New York's second preseason game as they faced the Cleveland Browns last week in the Hall of Fame Game. This will be the Panthers' first.

Here is information on how fans can watch the game:

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL Network

Streaming options: ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV

Who do you think will win between New York and Carolina?

