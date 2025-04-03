Jets WR Garrett Wilson shares 1-word reaction to Sauce Gardner's viral pics with Ice Spice

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner appeared to confirm his relationship status with rapper Ice Spice. Rumors have circulated over the last few months that the pair is dating after they were spotted out together on a few occasions.

Ad

Gardner seemingly confirmed their relationship status with his most recent Instagram post. The Jets cornerback shared a carousel of photos of himself out and about in New York City. Ice Spice can be seen in a few of those photos as well.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the comments section of the Instagram post, Gardner's Jets' teammate, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, commented on the post, showing support for his good friend amid his life update.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Twizz," Wilson wrote in the comments section of the Instagram Post

Garrett Wilson commented on his teammate Sauce Gardner's relationship status. (Photo via Gardner's IG)

Wilson and Gardner have been tight since both were selected in the first round by the New York Jets in 2022. Gardner was taken fourth overall, and Wilson 10th overall. Both Jets stars are likely to sign big contract extensions this offseason.

Ad

Ice Spice commented on Sauce Gardner's Instagram post

Sauce Gardner's decision to post photos of himself and Ice Spice on his Instagram account has caused quite the stir. Some believe this is confirmation that the duo is officially announcing they are together.

Ice Spice was among the many who commented on the Instagram post. It was a short and sweet reply in the comments section, as well as what can be seen in two different ways. Posting just the number one can be seen as a nod to Gardner's Jets' jersey number or as a way of saying the cornerback is her "#1."

Ad

"1," Ice Spice wrote in the comments section of the post

Ice Spice commented on the post, giving a nod to the cornerback's jersey number. (Photo via Gardner's IG)

Ice Spice is no stranger to the world of the NFL. The rapper is also close friends with singer Taylor Swift and has attended both Super Bowl LVIII and Super Bowl LIX alongside her as she showed support for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.