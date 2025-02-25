Jevon Holland makes feelings known on possible Dolphins exit in 2025 NFL free agency

Playing for just a singular team is not something that happens very often in this era of sports and free agency is a big factor. One player entering free agency for the first time is Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland.

While appearing on the "Breakin' House Rules" podcast, free safety Jevon Holland discussed his thoughts surrounding entering free agency for the first time in his career.

"I've only known [the Dolphins and Oregon]... It's nerve-wracking. Am I going to choose the wrong [organization], but I just got to trust myself."

Below is the clip from the "Breakin' House Rules" podcast where Holland discussed this:

Jevon Holland has played in 60 games (57 starts) in his NFL career and has 301 total tackles (219 solo, 82 assisted) with five sacks, 25 pass deflections, five interceptions, and five forced fumbles. When targeted, Holland has a 66.1 completion percentage (111-of-168) with 11 touchdowns allowed in coverage.

Where is the best landing spot for Jevon Holland this offseason?

While the most likely situation for Jevon Holland to deal with in free agency is to re-sign with the Miami Dolphins, there is a chance that Holland will decide to sign with a different team. The Dolphins have been in a position where they have cut some players so there are going to be some questions if the team could keep him.

If he leaves the Miami Dolphins, the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to be one of the best situations Holland can find himself in. The secondary of the team needs to improve and the starting free safety position is technically available as starter Andre Cisco is another unrestricted free agent.

Holland is also going to be in line for a major pay increase as the 25-year-old free safety is projected to have a four-year, $60 million contract according to Spotrac. This would make him the second-highest-paid safety in the National Football League, only trailing Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield Jr and his four-year, $84.1 million contract.

It will be interesting to see which teams show interest in Holland and who eventually will be able to sign him this offseason.

