On Monday morning, the White House announced that First Lady Jill Biden would be stopping by Travis Kelce's long-time home of Kansas City on Wednesday. That has attracted myriad reactions from fans.

According to the itinerary, President Joe Biden's wife will visit the recently renovated Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum at 3:30 p.m. as part of a pro-education outreach. She will also meet various local high school students and teachers. Later that night, she will speak at a event hosted by the Biden Victory Fund.

While such a visit doesn't usually attract reactions from fans, the NFL community thinks differently. Fans reckon Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, could suddenly appear to interrupt Jill Biden's speech.

"Travis Kelce must be stopped."

What did Travis Kelce want to say during Chiefs' Presidential meeting?

In June, the Kansas City Chiefs visited President Joe Biden as part of a courtesy call.

While the ceremony itself was mostly civil, there was a major highlight when Travis Kelce attempted to step up to the podium for a speech and in fact was already beginning it:

"So, I've been waiting for this..."

However, before he could progress further, he was stopped by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes:

A few days later, Kelce discussed the incident with his elder brother Jason, on their New Heights podcast:

"Obviously, the president at the podium, it's iconic, right?. It's iconic, and how he usually addresses the nation is, 'To my fellow Americans.' That's all I wanted to say, dude. I shouldn't have started off with 'I've always wanted to do this.'"

Jason remarked:

"If you started off with ‘My fellow Americans,’ that would’ve been such a showstopper. I don’t think they would’ve kicked you off. If somebody gets up to the podium and says ‘My fellow Americans,’ it’s like immediate like ‘Alright, what’s this dude about to say.’"

The Philadelphia Eagles center also remarked on Mahomes getting the tight end off the podium:

"Pat knew right away when you pointed, he was like ‘There ain’t nothing over there.' This is a flanking move if I know – I know Travis, and he’s a flanker."

Travis Kelce could only be grateful for that as he remarked:

"He’s seen that one before. Shout out to Pat, man, for keeping me from embarrassing myself at that podium in front of the world."

The Chiefs next face the New York Jets on Oct 2, with the game airing on NBC at night.