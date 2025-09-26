Jim Harbaugh gets honest on advising brother John Harbaugh after Ravens' tough loss to Lions 

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens suffered an upset defeat to the Detroit Lions on Monday, and his brother, Jim Harbaugh, didn't take long to check in on him.

In a game that ultimately came apart for the Ravens in the fourth quarter, Dan Campbell's Lions proved their mettle with a 38-30 primetime win. The game went level into the fourth, but reliable play by Detroit quarterback Jared Goff and strong rushing performances by David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs gave the Lions an edge.

Being favored at home and then losing in a high-scoring showdown is never easy, but John Harbaugh had the support of the LA Chargers coach as soon as the next day. Jim joined "The Dan Patrick Show" on Tuesday for an interview and was asked about John.

"How long will you wait to call your brother after that game last night?" Patrick asked [00:30].

"We've already texted, so I'm sure we'll talk sometime today," Jim said.

"What do you add?" Patrick continued. "Does he ask you, or do you volunteer?"

"Oh, I don't know how this one will go up," Harbaugh replied. "I mean, he saw a lot more than I did. It was a heck of a football game. He knows what his team needs."

The Ravens will look to pick themselves up again on Sunday afternoon. They visit the Kansas City Chiefs, who have also been struggling with a tough schedule, standing at 1-2 going into this weekend.

Jim Harbaugh's Chargers are doing much better than John Harbaugh's Ravens

While his brother battles a stricter schedule, Jim Harbaugh and his LA Chargers are riding high at 3-0. The season is hardly underway, and they've already conquered the AFC West.

They took down the Kansas City Chiefs in opening week and sank the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football the next week. LA edged the Denver Broncos in Week 3 and will aim to carry that momentum into its easier Week 4 matchup with the New York Giants.

The Giants might be playing at home, but it's unlikely to aid them much, being stuck at 0-3. Brian Daboll's men have been misfiring to start the season, and any hope for a turnaround now hinges on rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who gets the start over Russell Wilson for the first time.

