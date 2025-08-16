Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace Harbaugh drops blunt play-calling tip after Chargers vs. Saints preseason game

Jim Harbaugh’s daughter, Grace, shared some snaps during her preseason outing, cheering for the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers started their preseason last week, and on Sunday, they played their second game against the New Orleans Saints.On Wednesday, Grace Harbaugh shared a few pictures of her outing on her Instagram handle.&quot;enough with the trick plays Burt, run the dang ball !&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe caption was a line Sandra Bullock's character said in the football movie &quot;The Blind Side.&quot;Grace Harbaugh posted five snaps from SoFi Stadium. In the first picture, she posed smiling for the camera in a white tank top. It was followed by a few more snaps with her friends and family members.The Chargers beat the Saints 27-13 in the game and improved to 2-0 in the preseason.Last season was remarkable for the Chargers. They won 11 games and made it to the playoffs, but they were eliminated by the Houston Texans in the wild-card round.With the new season around the corner, they will be looking forward to bouncing back. The Chargers will play their next preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams and then will face the San Francisco 49ers before starting the new season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 6.Jim Harbaugh’s daughter shares a glimpse of her Lake Tahoe vacationBefore joining her father, Jim Harbaugh, to cheer for the Los Angeles Chargers in the preseason, earlier this month, Grace spent time with her friend in Lake Tahoe. She shared a few snaps of her outing on her Instagram account with a one-word caption on Aug. 2.&quot;revival,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe shared a picture of herself sunbathing in swimwear in the first slide of the post. She sat by the lakeside with her back to the camera. She also shared a video of her swimming with her friend, along with a few more snaps of the beautiful location.Last month, several of the NFL stars and their wives enjoyed a vacation in Lake Tahoe. It’s the venue for the annual edition of the American Century Golf Celebrity Championship. This year, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, Baker Mayfield, and Trevor Lawrence competed in the game.