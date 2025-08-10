"Jim Harbaugh turning Trey Lance into prime Colin Kaepernick" - NFL fans react as Chargers QB continues to impress in preseason

Signing with the LA Chargers this offseason might have been the best decision for Trey Lance's career.The former No. 3 pick was replaced by Brock Purdy on the San Francisco 49ers. He didn't have the chance to showcase his talents with the Dallas Cowboys, which led many people to label him a bust.While he's not an MVP-caliber quarterback, Lance had a strong preseason start, filling in the stat sheet during his first two outings. After putting up a show against the Detroit Lions in the 2025 Hall of Fame Game, Lance entered SoFi Stadium hungry to beat the New Orleans Saints.He scored a rushing touchdown at the end of the second quarter, extending the Chargers' lead to 10-0.This score and his solid performance in the first half generated plenty of reactions. Many fans lauded Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh for bringing the best out of Lance when not many thought he could still be good.&quot;Harbaugh turning Trey Lance into peak Colin Kaepernick,&quot; one fan said.CollectorsCloset @cardsandstuff24LINKHarbaugh turning Trey Lance into peak Colin Kaepernick&quot;Trey Lance is with the right program, right coach, right QB room. No BS. No agendas. He has a chance to see what he can actually now become. Happy AF for him,&quot; former NFL player Louis Riddick tweeted.Louis Riddick @LRiddickESPNLINKTrey Lance is with the right program, right Coach, right QB room. No BS. No agendas. He has a chance to see what he can actually now become. Happy AF for him.&quot;Harbaugh&gt;Shanahan,&quot; another fan wrote.Jabroni @Mevin_Kalone123LINKHarbaugh&gt;ShanahanOthers blamed Lance's prior teams for not giving him a real chance and also suggested the Saints should pick up the phone to trade for the Chargers' quarterback.&quot;Man I love to see this happen, he looks amazing out here. Knew the 49ers were just a bad experience,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Reminder....49ers let him go for Purdy and Cowboys let him go for Milton,&quot; another fan said.&quot;honestly the saints should trade for him after this game LOL,&quot; another fan said.After three quarters, Trey Lance completed five of 11 pass attempts, racking up 37 yards and no passing yards. Moreover, he also carried the ball six times for 45 yards and one rushing touchdown.Trey Lance dominated the Lions in the preseason openerBefore taking on the New Orleans Saints, Trey Lance clashed against the Detroit Lions in the preseason opener. Lance threw 20 passes and connected on 13, tallying 120 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed the ball three times, but only managed eight yards.After playing eight games with the San Francisco 49ers and four games with the Dallas Cowboys, Lance is taking on a different challenge. He is still a young quarterback who can thrive in the right situation. It remains to be seen if his preseason performances grant him an opportunity somewhere else.