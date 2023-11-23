Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay had faced a lot of criticism over his contract standoff in the 2023 offseason with running back Jonathan Taylor. While that may have been ultimately resolved, this latest development might hurt his image even more.

On Wednesday, in response to comments about his opinion on his 2014 arrest on ESPN's First Take, Irsay went on a massive X/Twitter rant, threatening to sue the show:

"1st take,your gonna get your ass Sued,because there was NO Alcohol,No illegal Drugs/ $29,000 dollars is low for me to be carrying in ,2014 arrest/I give away $2000-$10,000 dollars to the homeless and needed on the street"

Then, he mentioned his origins and upbringing, while also calling out First Take co-host Kimberly A. Martin:

Jim Irsay's 2014 arrest and its aftermath, explained

On March 16, 2014, Jim Irsay was driving in Carmel, Indiana when a police officer stopped him for speeding. A search of his Toyota Highlander allegedly led to prescription drugs being found.

He was then allegedly observed to be slurring his speech and struggling to stay standing, though he denied being drunk. He did take a breathalyzer test, but its results were reportedly redacted when the Indianapolis Star obtained his arrest report.

Following the incident, Irsay entered rehab, entrusting daily operations of the Indianapolis Colts to Carlie Gordon, one of his daughters. He claimed he had difficulty standing because of a hip surgery he had recently undergone. However, he eventually pled guilty and was sentenced to one year of probation. The NFL also suspended him for six games and fined him $500,000.

Jim Irsay speaks up on 2014 arrest; Stephen A. Smith, Kimberley A. Martin condemn him on First Take

For context, on Tuesday's episode of Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Irsay addressed his 2014 DUI arrest, telling host Andrea Kremer:

“I am prejudiced against because I’m a rich, white billionaire. If I’m just the average guy down the block, they’re not pulling me in, of course not.”

Kremer then asked him how he could portray himself as a victim, to which he responded:

“You know, Andrea, I could give a damn what people think how anything sounds or sounds like. The truth is the truth and I know the truth.”

That did not sit well with Martin, who condemned him on First Take:

“His comments exemplify exactly what people think NFL owners are—detached. Just a total lack of awareness of their privilege. And the flippancy of how they discuss their privilege.”

Co-host Stephen A. Smith concurred with her, calling him "an entitled old brat" who was "lucky that he is a National Football League owner".