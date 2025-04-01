Jim Irsay could have major role in deciding between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, claims Colts GM

On Monday, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard sat down with NBC NFL analyst Mike Florio to discuss the upcoming 2025 campaign. This offseason, the Colts signed free agent quarterback Daniel Jones to a contract, signaling signals that the team is not fully confident in 2024 season starter Anthony Richardson.

Richardson was benched mid season due to poor play, inconsistency and a decision to remove himself from a game because he was tired.

While talking with Florio, Ballard outlined how the decision of who starts at the QB position will come down to himself, head coach Shane Steichen, his coaching staff, and owner Jim Irsay.

"Look at the end of the day, Shane and his staff with, you know, Mr. Irsay and I will definitely have [a say] on how they performed. I mean, you want a competition is a good thing, like, that's a good thing Mike at any position. I mean, because it's a quarterback, it's going to get scrutiny to the 10th degree, all right, but I think at any position, competition is good." [02:05]

Ballard then continued by highlighting how both Richardson and Jones have had ups and downs during their careers to this point, something that will make the competition to start next season an interesting one.

"I think that both with Anthony and Daniel, they both had their struggles, and they both had some success, but now to watch them compete, I think that's going to be a pretty cool, pretty cool thing to watch." [02:49]

Who will start for the Colts in 2025?

As referenced by Chris Ballard, the Colts' starting quarterback situation appears to be a legitimate conversation at this point. Both Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones look set to have to compete for the starting role in 2025, something that will unquestionably be a story to watch during training camp and the pre-season later this year.

It is interesting to hear that Irsay, the owner of the franchise, will have some say as to who the starting QB is next year. While it is not uncommon for NFL owners to be involved in the discussion surrounding personnel discussions, the final decision normally falls on the head coach at the end of the day.

