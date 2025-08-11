Jim Irsay's daughter Kalen Jackson makes feelings known after taking over Colts ownership

Kalen Jackson, the daughter of the late Jim Irsay, has opened up on taking over the Indianapolis Colts ownership.Irsay passed away in May at age 65, and in June, it was announced that Jackson would assume the titles of owner and chief brand officer as well as president of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation.As Jackson is entering her first NFL season as the Colts' owner, she spoke on The Up &amp; Adams Show about taking over for her dad.&quot;He used to always say, it’s amazing what you can get done when nobody cares who gets the credit,&quot; Jackson said. &quot;That's one that I always think of, when it comes to the football side, I hope we can continue the legacy.&quot;Jackson says her dad always asked players what they needed to be better and fulfilled promises, so she wants to carry on doing that and making the organization a place that players want to play for.Before taking over as owner, Jackson joined the Colts as a vice chair and co-owner in 2010.Colts having QB battle in training campThe Indianapolis Colts enter training camp with an open quarterback competitionThe Colts have Anthony Richardson, whom they drafted fourth overall in 2023, and in the offseason, signed Daniel Jones to compete for the starting job.Heading into the second week of preseason games, Colts' coach Shane Steichen changed plans as Jones will start the second game, but Richardson will still get plenty of snaps.&quot;Colts coach Shane Steichen said earlier that Daniel Jones will start next weekend’s preseason game against the Packers and play about two series. Anthony Richardson will take it from there and finish the first half. Starters will generally play about one quarter,&quot; Stephen Holder wrote on X.&quot;This is a modification of the original plan based on Richardson’s minimal playing time on Thursday, when he sustained a dislocated finger in the first quarter,&quot; Holder added.The Colts lost their first preseason game to the Ravens and will play the Packers at home on Saturday.Indianapolis opens its NFL season on Sept. 7 at home against the Miami Dolphins.