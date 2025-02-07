"Jim Miller shouldn't be allowed to vote ever again" - NFL fans blast ex-Steelers QB for voting Lamar Jackson 4th in MVP award

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Jim Miller is facing heavy criticism for his MVP vote. When the Associated Press released the 2024 NFL MVP ballots, fans were shocked to see Miller rank Lamar Jackson fourth, despite Jackson being a favorite.

Miller chose Josh Allen first, followed by Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow, then Jackson in fourth and Patrick Mahomes in fifth place.

Many fans were outraged. Taking to X, most questioned why Miller even had a vote.

"Dunno who Jim Miller is, but he shouldn’t be allowed to vote ever again for AP NFL MVP" one fan commented.

"In all seriousness whoever “Jim Miller” is should never be allowed to vote for MVP again," wrote another fan.

Meanwhile, a third fan reacted, mentioning:

"Jim Miller” I need to know why you voted Lamar 4th for MVP."

More NFL fans joined in.

The NFL named Josh Allen the 2025 MVP and this is his first. Previously, he had been a finalist in 2020, 2022 and 2023. Allen finished second to Aaron Rodgers in 2020, third in 2022 and fifth in 2023.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback received 27 first-place votes, while Lamar Jackson got 23.

Allen led the Bills to a 13-4 record, finishing first in QBR (77.3) and scoring 40 total touchdowns (28 passing, 12 rushing). On the other hand, Jackson led the Ravens to a 12-5 record along with contributing 41 passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns.

Jackson has won the MVP award twice. Once in 2019 and another one in 2023.

Jim Miller's controversial MVP voting seems like a déjà vu of his past 2014 MVP votes

In 2014, Jim Miller was the only voter who did not pick Peyton Manning as MVP. Instead, he voted for Tom Brady, stopping Manning from winning unanimously. Miller said he believed Brady deserved it for leading an injury-hit Patriots team to the AFC Championship.

Next, in 2019, Miller was one of three voters who did not select Lamar Jackson for the All-Pro team, even though Jackson later won the MVP award with a unanimous vote.

