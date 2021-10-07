Jimmy Garoppolo injury: 49ers QB provides update on possible return ahead of Week 5 game

On Sunday, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was forced off the field with a calf injury. Trey Lance came in and looked every bit the rookie but did have a couple of flashy plays in the 28-21 loss to Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

Since the start of 2018, Garoppolo has missed 23 games through injury while playing 41. The former New England Patriots quarterback hopes that he will not add to his missed game tally in Week 5.

Garoppolo is hopeful of playing Sunday

Garoppolo spoke to NBCSportsBayArea.com about his calf injury and stated he is taking it on a day-to-day basis. He told reporters:

"I think the initial reaction, you're obviously bummed by it, but just pulled the calf a little bit. It's nothing too serious. I tweaked the muscle, whatever word you want to use for it. I strained it a little bit. Just taking it day by day at this point."

The 29-year-old quarterback did not practice on Wednesday, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stated before practice that the team's doctors believed that Garoppolo would have a chance to play on Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers @49ers Kyle Shanahan provides an update on Jimmy G's calf injury. Kyle Shanahan provides an update on Jimmy G's calf injury. https://t.co/yjBwV03f1w

On Sunday, Garoppolo was caught on the back of his right calf by Seahawks pass rusher Kerry Hyder's knee and although he played the rest of the first half, he was not seen in the second half as Trey Lance took over.

On Wednesday, Lance took all the first-team reps at practice with Garoppolo absent, but the 29-year-old still believes he will be playing come Sunday. He told the media:

"It doesn't change anything. Mentally, I feel pretty good, just with the game plan and the install we just put in. Physically, hopefully, get out there tomorrow. It's not terrible right now."

While admitting that his calf will not be 100 percent on Sunday against the Cardinals, he will have to use his legs against the league's only undefeated team:

"I'd be battling through it probably. We will take it day by day. It hurts, but it is what it is at this point. I'm not going to put anything in stone yet."

Also Read

Whether Jimmy Garopollo takes his place on Sunday is yet to be seen, but this could be the break Trey Lance needs to stamp his authority and make it hard for Shanahan to reinstate Garoppolo.

At 2-2, the question remains: Can the 49ers afford to play Jimmy Garoppolo, who is not fully fit, against the high-flying Arizona Cardinals? If not, then Trey Lance could get his chance and never look back.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Trey Lance be the 49ers starting QB for the rest of the 2021 season? Yes No 0 votes so far