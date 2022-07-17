NFL analyst suggests AFC North side to make shock move for Jimmy Garoppolo 

In an offseason of quarterback musical chairs, Jimmy Garoppolo seems like the odd man out. With kick-off creeping closer, he is still looking for a franchise. While Trey Lance is set to take the reigns in San Francisco, Jimmy Garoppolo has been recovering from his recent shoulder surgery.

The San Francisco 49ers were caught off-guard by Garoppolo's postseason operation. This suggests that the relationship between the franchise and the player may not be the best. Interestingly, there could still be one potential escape route out of Santa Clara, and that would be via Cleveland.

With Deshaun Watson looking at an extended suspension and Baker Mayfield now in Carolina, a spot could be available with the Cleveland Browns. PFF analyst Doug Kyed views this as the only logical destination for Garoppolo. During his weekly mailbag round-up, Kyed was asked about the quarterback.

Here's what he said:

"Depending on what happens with Deshaun Watson, the most logical destination for Jimmy G. could be the Cleveland Browns... If Watson is suspended a full season, then his contract will toll, and it would become at least more reasonable for Cleveland to acquire another quarterback, who will give them a chance to be more competitive than if Jacoby Brissett starts in 2022."

This does hinge on Watson missing an extended period of time through suspension. Watson is under investigation for over 20 accusations of sexual misconduct.

Is Jimmy Garoppolo underrated?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

Jimmy Garoppolo was a second-round draft pick for the New England Patriots in the 2014 NFL Draft. Many viewed him as the a natural successor to Tom Brady, who was fast approaching forty and thought to be on borrowed time.

Unfortunately for Garoppolo, Brady was not on borrowed time. But he did get the benefit of a three-year stint learning from the legendary quarterback before a 2017 trade to the San Francisco 49ers. Jimmy Garoppolo's 2018 season was ruined by an ACL injury, but he returned in 2019 with his talents on full display.

He threw for 3,978 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 2019. He led the Niners to Super Bowl LIV, coming up short against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

More injury woes followed in 2020, but Jimmy Garoppolo was back in 2021 to spark a late-season revival for the 49ers. The 49ers almost made the Super Bowl, but were defeated 20-17 by eventual champions the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game.

The Comeback @thecomeback



A huge play in the 49ers-Rams game. Very dumb pass by Jimmy Garoppolo into triple coverage, but crazy interception by Jalen Ramsey.A huge play in the 49ers-Rams game. Very dumb pass by Jimmy Garoppolo into triple coverage, but crazy interception by Jalen Ramsey.A huge play in the 49ers-Rams game. 🏈 https://t.co/kSBvLWx9MK

While Jimmy Garoppolo is on the field, he has proven to be an efficient and competent quarterback. Unfortunately, injuries and some poor decisions in game-clinching scenarios have badly affected his value.

Should he end up in Cleveland, the Browns would be in safe hands, provided he is available to play.

