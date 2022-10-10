“That team loves Jimmy Garoppolo” - Colin Cowherd claims Jimmy G has won the 49ers locker room over Trey Lance

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers cruised through a blowout win in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers. They won the game 37-15, and Garoppolo further proved to critics that he is the right man for this 49ers team.

Garoppolo wasn't the designated starting quarterback for the 49ers this season. However, a season-ending injury to Trey Lance gave him his opportunity, and he is proving why the franchise didn't want to trade him for cheap.

Following the win over the Panthers, Colin Cowherd talked about Jimmy Garoppolo and how the team loves him. Here's what Cowherd said:

"That team loves Jimmy Garoppolo and he got the ball to Brandon. I think he got it to seven different receivers, no interception. You can sit and pick apart all these guys. Even Mahomes will have these five and six game stretches where he goes off into the rough mechanically and they have to bring him back."

Cowherd continued:

"[Garoppolo] wins, the team trust him. He gets the ball to the right people. He doesn't turn it over a ton. He gets about 250 yards passing. Say what you want about Jimmy Garoppolo, but this team in my opinion is the most talented roster in the league."

49ers on NBCS @NBCS49ers “Jimmy, you gave me your towel last year, remember that?”



“Of course!” 🥹 “Jimmy, you gave me your towel last year, remember that?”“Of course!” 🥹 https://t.co/p1NgKrDAKE

There is no denying the fact that Garoppolo's teammates have more affection towards him as they have had success together. The injury to Lance was unfortunate, but it could now result in a better season for the 49ers.

Garoppolo didn't get time with the team in the preseason, but now he is getting back into the grove, and the results are showing on the field.

Jimmy Garoppolo continues to stay underrated

San Francisco 49ers v Carolina Panthers

The quarterback has been doubted throughout his career because he doesn't have tangibles similar to the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen or Justin Herbert. However, despite that, he gets the job done for this 49ers team.

WHAT A PLAY BY JIMMY GAROPPOLO AND TEVIN COLEMAN WHAT A PLAY BY JIMMY GAROPPOLO AND TEVIN COLEMAN 😱https://t.co/5q1hMOvIYL

In the win against the Panthers, Garoppolo threw 18/30 passes for 253 yards, had two touchdown passes and had a passer rating of 109.4. Garoppolo plays as per his team's strengths and that is why he is 34-16 in his career with the 49ers.

The 49ers improved their record to 3-2 and now lead the NFC West. They will play the Atlanta Falcons next and there is a high possibility that they'll win that game as well.

