By this point, Netflix's hit NFL docuseries Quarterback is seriously struggling to find cast members. From strugglers like Sam Howell to superstars like Jalen Hurts, almost every quarterback imaginable has declined to appear on its upcoming second season.

And now another has joined the likes of Hurts and Trevor Lawrence in that list - the Las Vegas Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo. Speaking to the Las Vegas Review Journal, he first revealed that his brothers had watched it and were hooked:

“They love it. I think they have a different perspective of what we go through. People just think you go out there on Sunday and start slinging it around. There’s a lot that goes into it.

But Garoppolo himself did not, and has no interest in it:

“But that’s not for me.”

Which quarterbacks have declined to feature in Netflix’s Quarterback’s season 2?

Jimmy Garoppolo is just the latest in a long line of quarterbacks who have refused to show themselves before Netflix's cameras.

The Jacksonville Jaguars had an epic comeback in the 2022-23 season, winning the AFC South at 9-8 after being 3-7 initially. However, franchise face Trevor Lawrence does not want that story documented, thinking that it is just not the right time:

“I decided to not do it this year, but that was just something where I feel like it’s just not the right time for me. Who knows, maybe in the future.”

Arye Pulli @AryePulli



“I feel like it’s just not the right time for me.” pic.twitter.com/QgqgAtZ31r Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence told the media just moments ago that he turned down the opportunity to be on ‘Quarterback’.“I feel like it’s just not the right time for me.” twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

But while Lawrence is still open to appearing on the show in the future, there is at least person who may not appear under any circumstances whatsoever: the Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa. He was blunt about the reason why:

“I felt like the series was a lot more about their personal lives than it was about what they did on the football field. For me, that’s not something I like to do, especially show my kid on national television, or people seeing what I do.”

Another player who recently refused the opportunity is the Seattle Seahawks' Geno Smith, who simply said:

“No, I’m not."

Here are other players who have declined:

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears quarterback

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders quarterback

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens quarterback

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback

Joe Burrow is so far the only player confirmed to appear, and even then, it has been highly questioned, meaning no one has been officially confirmed. And with the preseason now underway, Omaha Productions is running out of time to cast players...