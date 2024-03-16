The 2023 NFL season didn’t look good for Jimmy Garoppolo’s prospects of securing another contract. After Josh McDaniels’ firing, he was benched for rookie Aidan O’Connell. At that moment, he had a 3-3 record with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions.

With such numbers, it wasn’t surprising that the Raiders released him once the 2024 league year started. Worst yet, he must serve a two-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Despite that performance, Garoppolo’s NFL career continued after the Los Angeles Rams signed him as Matthew Stafford’s backup quarterback. His contract with Los Angeles (one year) is a far cry from what he signed with the Raiders (three years, $72.75 million). But his primary role is to be ready when Stafford can’t play.

That Garoppolo earned a contract despite his subpar 2023 performance had one football fan commenting on The 33rd Team NFL writer Ari Meirov’s tweet about the signing:

“Holy sh*t the Rams downfall is truly here if Stafford gets hurt”

Another commenter chimed in while alluding to the recent retirement of a Rams legend:

“Aaron Donald knew it was time…”

Here are other reactions to Jimmy Garoppolo earning a contract with the Rams.

Jimmy Garoppolo will likely be QB2 because it’s uncertain when 2023 fourth-round selection Stetson Bennett will report to the team. The team placed him on the reserve/non-football illness list at the start of the 2023 season.

Garoppolo brings more experience to the Rams’ quarterback room, especially if Stafford gets sidelined. While the current Rams starter played 15 games last season, he went through a spinal cord contusion that limited him to nine games in 2022.

However, signing Garoppolo doesn’t solve their long-term plan at quarterback. They must find a replacement to make the team with Kyren Williams, Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Higbee, Cooper Kupp, and Puka Nacua become perennial playoff contenders.

Jimmy Garoppolo returns to California as a backup

The New England Patriots traded him to the San Francisco 49ers in October 2017. He had a relatively successful run with the Niners, leading them to Super Bowl 54 in 2019 and the NFC Championship game in 2021.

San Francisco clinched another NFC title game berth in 2022, but Brock Purdy gets the credit for getting them there. Purdy took over from Garoppolo after suffering a season-ending Lisfranc foot injury.

It was a blessing in disguise as the 49ers won the NFC Championship the following year, earning them a Super Bowl 58 berth.