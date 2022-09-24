Jimmy Garoppolo or Tua Tagovailoa: Who is a good fantasy pick for your team?

Who would you rather have on your fantasy roster - Jimmy Garoppolo or Tua Tagovailoa? The 49ers had named Trey Lance as their starting quarterback for this season but held on to Garoppolo as a backup QB option. Last Sunday saw Garoppolo take the QB job for the 49ers after Trey Lance suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Seahawks. Garoppolo saw the opportunity and led his team to a 27-7 win against the Seahawks.

Miami Dolphins duo QB Tua Tagovailoa and WR Tyreek Hill on Sunday surprised everyone with their performances against the Baltimore Ravens. Tagovailoa recorded a pass completion of 72% with 469 passing yards, six touchdown passes, and two interceptions.

Fantasy football lovers are busy selecting players, which can be a little confusing sometimes. Garoppolo and Tagovailoa are arguably among the best quarterbacks in the league. If you are thinking about whom to select from your team, we are here to help. But it's a good problem to have.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Tua Tagovailoa's previous season statistics

The New England Patriots drafted Garoppolo as the 62nd overall pick in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. He spent three seasons with the Patriots as a backup quarterback to seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady. Playing behind the legend himself, he was preparing himself for a starting quarterback role.

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

In 2017, the San Francisco 49ers acquired Garoppolo and, for the next two years, he served as a backup quarterback. In 2019, he finally started in all 16 games he played. For that season, he threw for 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

In 2020, he played only six games and missed ten games due to ankle injuries. Last year, he started 15 games and recorded 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens

Tua Tagovailoa has spent two years in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins drafted Tagovailoa in the first round as the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. For the last two years, he has been the face of the Dolphins as the starting QB.

In the last two seasons, he has thrown for 4,467 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. This year might be Tagovailoa's breakout year, as in just two games, he has recorded 739 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and just two interceptions.

Who will score more fantasy football points in 2022 — Jimmy Garoppolo or Tua Tagovailoa?

Jimmy Garoppolo or Tua Tagovailoa? If we compare both their last seasons, then Garoppolo played 15 games and earned 267 fantasy points averaging 17.8 points per game. Tagovailoa started in 12 of the 13 games he played and scored 212 points, averaging 16.3 points per game.

Garoppolo will start for the 49ers as Trey Lance is injured. That makes him the starting quarterback option for the 2022 Fantasy Football League. Tagovailoa's performance skyrocketed after he met star WR Tyreek Hill.

If you have to choose between the two, then Tagovailoa should be your QB1 option for this season. The Dolphins have won their first two games of the regular season against the Patriots and Dolphins. Tua played a crucial role, and in the upcoming games, too, he will earn you many fantasy points.

