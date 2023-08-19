Jimmy Graham arrested: What happened to Saints TE?

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was reportedly arrested this weekend.

Per TMZ, the Saints TE was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

TMZ reports that the police responded to a call for a suspicious person near a SoCal resort, who turned out to be Jimmy Graham. The police found him walking the streets, but he reportedly resisted arrest.

Jimmy Graham's arrest could mean trouble for Saints star's NFL return

Graham has had a sort of renaissance in the NFL. The Saints TE signed up with the franchise earlier this year, which came as a surprise to many, including Aaron Rodgers.

Since then, Graham featured in the Saints' preseason opener vs the Kansas City Chiefs.

A fatal cycling injury in 2022 prevented Graham from suiting up in the league, but it appears his arrest could mean further trouble.

Graham, of course, started his NFL career with New Orleans before bouncing around the league with Seattle, Chicago and Green Bay.

Saints players arrested over the past two years

Jimmy Graham isn't the only Saints star in legal trouble over the past year.

Star running back Alvin Kamara was arrested last year after an incident stemming from Las Vegas. He was released on a $5,000 bond after being charged with battery, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Roger Goodell finally came around to suspending Kamara after the legal proceedings drew to a close. He will now miss the first three games of the season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

The Saints, however, will still be a team to watch this season. With Derek Carr under center and Michael Thomas making his much-awaited return to the league, there are some expectations on the duo to keep New Orleans afloat in the division.

The Saints open their regular season schedule with a game against the new-look Tennessee Titans, with DeAndre Hopkins in tow.