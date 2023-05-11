While Jimmy Graham never officially announced his retirement from the NFL, it's fair to assume that his playing career is over, at least for now. Despite being on the Chicago Bears roster last year during the 2022 NFL season, he wasn't an active member of the team and appeared in zero games.

While he hasn't been playing professional football, Jimmy Graham has apparently still been focusing on remaining in athletic shape. One of the ways he's been doing so is by taking up cycling for intensive cardio workouts. He may choose to change his course after recently being involved in a frightening accident.

Graham shared the story on the "Pat McAfee Show" during his recent appearance:

“I started last year cycling because I wanted to do something to stay in shape… I was on my way back to the boat, and I guess a guy in that one lane didn't see me because the sun was coming out, but he just took a left and just T-boned me."

"I ripped all the skin off my back and, you know, I've got that big laceration. And luckily I had a helmet on. And I guess he hit my left side and so the side that crunched into the bike just shattered the carbon fiber on the bike. Six different places, and then that ran into my leg. So at first, I thought I shattered my leg at first, but, you know, ended up just being a cut.”

Jimmy Graham thankfully avoided the worst-case scenario, getting away with just relatively minor injuries. He claimed that he will remain athletically active as he continues to pursue new opportunities and embrace his future.

Jimmy Graham's legendary NFL career

Jimmy Graham

While Jimmy Graham spent time with the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Seattle Seahawks, the peak of his NFL career came with the New Orleans Saints. He was one of the best offensive weapons in the entire league between 2011 and 2014 in an offense powered by head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees.

During that elite stretch, he averaged 96 receptions for 1,186 yards and 12 touchdowns per season. His production is even more impressive considering he played as a tight end rather than a wide receiver.

His efforts during those four years earned him three trips to the Pro Bowl of his five total and two selections to the All-Pro team. He's potentially a future member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

