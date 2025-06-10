"Jimmy Haslam is desperate to be recognized" - Colin Cowherd claims Browns owner will meddle to start Shedeur Sanders in 2025 season

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd believes Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam will force Shedeur Sanders to be the team's Week 1 starter.
Cleveland had a unique NFL draft by selecting Dillon Gabriel in the third round and then taking Sanders in the fifth round. The rookies join a quarterback room that features Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and an injured Deshaun Watson.
Heading into minicamp, Cowherd believes Browns' owner Jimmy Haslam will force Kevin Stefanski to start Sanders even if he doesn't win the job.
"The owner of the Browns, Jimmy Haslam, is really impulsive," Cowherd said Monday on 'The Herd.' "He drafted Johnny Manziel over better quarterbacks. He drafted Baker Mayfield. He signed Deshaun Watson to a ridiculous guaranteed deal despite all sorts of allegations personally against him, probably the league's worst contract.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"In a quarterback room with zero star power except Shedeur Sanders, he's gonna get a chance... There's a lot of belief in the NFL that Jimmy Haslam is the reason that Cleveland finally drafted Shedeur Sanders. He is desperate to be recognized and for star power."
It's an interesting take from Cowherd, as he believes Haslam wants the Browns and himself to be noticed, so starting Sanders would do that.
Cleveland is already unlikely to make the playoffs this season, so creating more attention and hype by starting Sanders would be one way to gain attention this season.
Colin Cowherd believes Shedeur Sanders is on the Browns because of Jimmy Haslam
Not only does Colin Cowherd think Shedeur Sanders will start for the Browns because of Jimmy Haslam, but he also thinks he was only drafted because of the owner.
Cleveland took Gabriel in the third round, and taking two quarterbacks in the draft is unique. So, Cowherd believes Haslam forced his general manager to take Sanders, which is why he will start games for Cleveland.
"My prediction, you start looking at that schedule between Weeks 7 and 10, Shedeur Sanders is gonna get a shot here," Cowherd said. "Shedeur's on this roster because Jimmy Haslam wanted him on the roster. Haslam is starving for a star quarterback.
"He doesn't have the Ravens' roster, he doesn't have Burrow, he doesn't have the Steelers' brand. It's a weak roster. They're an injury or two away from having the weakest wide receiver room in the league. This is a team that is going to be boring offensively. You know what will make them not boring? Shedeur Sanders taking snaps, win or lose."
Sanders was a star quarterback at Colorado, but there are major questions about how his game will translate to the NFL. Yet, Cowherd expects fans to get a chance to see it this season, as he anticipates Sanders to start multiple games for the Browns.
Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.