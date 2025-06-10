"Jimmy Haslam is desperate to be recognized" - Colin Cowherd claims Browns owner will meddle to start Shedeur Sanders in 2025 season

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd believes Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam will force Shedeur Sanders to be the team's Week 1 starter.

Cleveland had a unique NFL draft by selecting Dillon Gabriel in the third round and then taking Sanders in the fifth round. The rookies join a quarterback room that features Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and an injured Deshaun Watson.

Heading into minicamp, Cowherd believes Browns' owner Jimmy Haslam will force Kevin Stefanski to start Sanders even if he doesn't win the job.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The owner of the Browns, Jimmy Haslam, is really impulsive," Cowherd said Monday on 'The Herd.' "He drafted Johnny Manziel over better quarterbacks. He drafted Baker Mayfield. He signed Deshaun Watson to a ridiculous guaranteed deal despite all sorts of allegations personally against him, probably the league's worst contract.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"In a quarterback room with zero star power except Shedeur Sanders, he's gonna get a chance... There's a lot of belief in the NFL that Jimmy Haslam is the reason that Cleveland finally drafted Shedeur Sanders. He is desperate to be recognized and for star power."

Expand Tweet

It's an interesting take from Cowherd, as he believes Haslam wants the Browns and himself to be noticed, so starting Sanders would do that.

Cleveland is already unlikely to make the playoffs this season, so creating more attention and hype by starting Sanders would be one way to gain attention this season.

Colin Cowherd believes Shedeur Sanders is on the Browns because of Jimmy Haslam

Not only does Colin Cowherd think Shedeur Sanders will start for the Browns because of Jimmy Haslam, but he also thinks he was only drafted because of the owner.

Cleveland took Gabriel in the third round, and taking two quarterbacks in the draft is unique. So, Cowherd believes Haslam forced his general manager to take Sanders, which is why he will start games for Cleveland.

"My prediction, you start looking at that schedule between Weeks 7 and 10, Shedeur Sanders is gonna get a shot here," Cowherd said. "Shedeur's on this roster because Jimmy Haslam wanted him on the roster. Haslam is starving for a star quarterback.

"He doesn't have the Ravens' roster, he doesn't have Burrow, he doesn't have the Steelers' brand. It's a weak roster. They're an injury or two away from having the weakest wide receiver room in the league. This is a team that is going to be boring offensively. You know what will make them not boring? Shedeur Sanders taking snaps, win or lose."

Sanders was a star quarterback at Colorado, but there are major questions about how his game will translate to the NFL. Yet, Cowherd expects fans to get a chance to see it this season, as he anticipates Sanders to start multiple games for the Browns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.