Jimmy Horn Jr.'s name constantly appeared during Colorado Buffaloes games. The wide receiver was one of the key targets for Shedeur Sanders and joined the Carolina Panthers as a sixth-round pick.

Horn joined an interesting receiving group. The franchise used their first-round pick on another wide receiver, Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona, but they could use all options to help Bryce Young's development. The quarterback had a solid ending to his 2024 season, but he's still a work in progress.

Midway through rookie minicamp, Horn gave an interview to Danielle Stein, an anchor for WCNC Charlotte. The former Buffaloes player revealed that, since his top-30 visit in the pre-draft process, he was hoping to land with the Panthers:

"I haven't really been everywhere through the city, but the crazy thing is, this is really where I wanted to be at. After I came in my top 30 visit, I prayed about it, manifested it, and I got drafted here.

"This is really where I wanted to be at, they've got a lot of land down here, it's a nice vibe. I love the city already. Haven't got a chance to explore the whole city, but one day I'll do that"

What NFL analysts think of Jimmy Horn Jr? Scouting report on new Panthers wide receiver

His addition to the Panthers' wide receiver group will give Bryce Young different skill sets to work with. If Tetairoa McMillan is a receiver known for his ability to separate and make contested catches, Pro Football Network's scouting report lists the Colorado receiver as a deep threat:

"Horn displays very good linear speed and is able to win vertically with ease. Defenders find it extremely difficult to stay in pace with him after he opens his gate and kicks it into high gear. He's a big-play threat and a player defensive coordinators need to circle whenever he is on the field."

As a sixth-round pick, his roster spot still isn't guaranteed and he'll have to put in the work to make the 53-man roster. But the Panthers' wide receiver depth was a recent problem, giving him a better chance of being available in September.

