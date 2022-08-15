NFL Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson makes a bold statement about Dolphins for 2022 season

There has been a lot of talk about the Miami Dolphins this offseason. They have made some big additions and expectations are set high for the franchise in the 2022 season.

Week 1 of the NFL preseason is now over. Many coaches, executives, analysts, and sports commentators are already thinking about the regular season following the games this weekend. The Dolphins impressed in their matchup as they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-24 on Saturday..

With an air of optimism about the franchise, former NFL Super-Bowl winning head coach Jimmy Johnson is confident in their abilities. He thinks this is the most talented team Miami has seen in a long time. Here's what he said:

“This may be be the most talented Dolphins team since Wannstedt took them to the playoffs.”

Dave Wannstedt took over as Miami head coach in early 2000. He was head coach until 2004 and made the playoffs in both the 2000 and 2001 seasons. In the 2000 campaign, they beat the Indianapolis Colts in overtime to advance to the Divisional round. However, they were soundly beaten 27-0 by the Oakland Raiders. In the 2001 season, they made the postseason again. This time, they were beaten 20-3 by the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round.

The Miami Dolphins loaded up on offense this offseason

The Miami Dolphins are one of many teams that have a big chance at taking a big leap in 2022. While Miami were no pushovers last season, finishing 9-8, they missed the playoffs again. They have not made the playoffs since the 2016 campaign, where they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round.

Following the 2021 season, they relieved head coach Brian Flores of his duties. They replaced him with former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinatoor, Mike McDaniel.

McDaniel is an offensive-minded head coach, and Miami loaded up on offensive talent accordingly. The first big move the franchise made was acquiring wide receiver Tyreek Hill. They gave up first-, second- and fourth-round picks in 2022 along with fourth- and sixth-round selections in 2023.

The next major move they made was scoring Terron Armstead, the best tackle in free agency. Armstead had been with the New Orleans Saints previously, but became a free agent this offseason. Miami also improved their backfield for the upcoming season by signing running backs Raheem Mostert, Sony Michel, and Chase Edmonds.

Although they finished 9-8 last season, a few games could easily have gone either way. With their new and improved offense, the franchise could be set to end their postseason drought in the upcoming season.

